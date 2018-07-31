It's finding winning form in snow time for rising surfer

ON THE RISE: Noosa's Armanie Barber rips up the surfing conditions in the Grom Search.

WITH less than three years of surfing under her belt, Noosa teenager Amarnie Barber has announced herself as an emerging talent after placing third in her final at the Billabong Occy's Grom Comp.

But keen supporters like her dad Craig are hardly surprised by her balance and cool-headedness under pressure.

After all, Amarnie, 15, who grew up in New Zealand, was right at home on the Kiwi snow ski fields.

"She was New Zealand national champ for her age before swapping her snowboard for the surf,” Craig said.

Craig said she started surfing after the family moved from NZ to Noosa.

The two sports require lightning quick reflexes and skilful positioning to cut it at any level - let alone competing against young groms from all over Australia and countries like South Africa, NZ, USA, Japan and Portugal.

"Before the comp she travelled to Fiji to practise for this event and managed to surf the most unforgiving and intimidating wave in the world Cloud Break in 6ft (conditions),” Craig said.

"Amarnie is now training for the state titles with Dean Brady from Pro Movement surfing and Julian Wilson's coach Eggy.”

This is the 15th year Surfing Queensland has held this talent showcase named after world title holder Mark 'Occy' Occhilupo.

Sixteen local Noosa surfers competed at the Grom Comp at Duranbah on the Queensland border.

"This is recognised as one of the most competitive comps not only in Australia but around the world.”