Menu
Login
News

'It's give way': Girlfriend's alarm before fatal crash

Kosta Jim Janouris has been sentenced over the fatal crash at the New England Hwy and Wallangarra Rd intersection near Stanthorpe.
Kosta Jim Janouris has been sentenced over the fatal crash at the New England Hwy and Wallangarra Rd intersection near Stanthorpe. Liana Turner
John Weekes
by

IT STARTED as an act of kindness.

Kosta Jim Janouris went to collect his girlfriend and her mother after they'd been in a car accident.

But soon after, Janouris crashed his own car. And his girlfriend's mother Maria Jimenez was dead.

The crash happened when Janouris, then 23, failed to give way at the New England Highway and Wallangarra Rd intersection near Stanthorpe.

Brisbane District Court heard Janouris's girlfriend recalled passing the sign welcoming visitors to Stanthorpe.

To read the full details, view this story on the Toowoomba Chronicle.

Topics:  crash dangerous driving causing death give way maria jimenez new england highway stanthorpe wallangarra rd

Stanthorpe Border Post

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Noosa in dire need of housing crisis fix

Noosa in dire need of housing crisis fix

We need community housing in Noosa: Bolton

Jordan learns to keep safe in sun

SUN SAFETY: Jordan Mercer will be participating in Brisbane's Melanoma March tomorrow.

Speaking out for sun safety

A critical backlash for tourism takeover claim

Noosa Main Beach is preparing for the holiday crowds.

Tourism debate checks in to Noosa

From Peregian Springs to Africa to make joyful deliveries

LIFE SUPPORT: Helping make some important deliveries in Africa is local Chase Becker

Delivering help from afar

Local Partners