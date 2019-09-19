It's going to be another Red Hot Summer in Noosa

The Living End will play Noosa next year as part of the 10th anniversary Red Hot Summer Tour.

THE Red Hot Summer Tour is coming back to Noosa by popular demand.

After adding a local show this year, which saw music greats John Farnham, Daryl Braithwaite and Jon Stevens rock the Noosa District Sports Complex in April, the touring music festival will return to the venue for its 10th anniversary in 2020.

This time around it will be a reformed Hunters & Collectors, James Reyne, The Living End headlining the bill, which also includes The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.

The Living End drummer Andy Strachan says the veteran punk rock trio couldn't refuse another Red Hot Summer run after touring with Jimmy Barnes and Joan Jett earlier this year, likening the event to a more mature Big Day Out.

"We don't have that travelling circus style music festival much anymore," he said. "The Big Day Out was such a pleasure to do because you get to know everyone and it becomes this travelling party."

