Menu
Login
The Living End will play Noosa next year as part of the 10th anniversary Red Hot Summer Tour.
The Living End will play Noosa next year as part of the 10th anniversary Red Hot Summer Tour. Daniel Boud
News

It's going to be another Red Hot Summer in Noosa

Seanna Cronin
by
19th Sep 2019 7:00 AM

THE Red Hot Summer Tour is coming back to Noosa by popular demand.

After adding a local show this year, which saw music greats John Farnham, Daryl Braithwaite and Jon Stevens rock the Noosa District Sports Complex in April, the touring music festival will return to the venue for its 10th anniversary in 2020.

This time around it will be a reformed Hunters & Collectors, James Reyne, The Living End headlining the bill, which also includes The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.

The Living End drummer Andy Strachan says the veteran punk rock trio couldn't refuse another Red Hot Summer run after touring with Jimmy Barnes and Joan Jett earlier this year, likening the event to a more mature Big Day Out.

"We don't have that travelling circus style music festival much anymore," he said. "The Big Day Out was such a pleasure to do because you get to know everyone and it becomes this travelling party."

READ MORE ON WHEN TICKETS GO ON SALE HERE

hunters & collectors music red hot summer tour red hot summer tour 2020 the living end

Top Stories

    Smoke lingers in Noosa region

    Smoke lingers in Noosa region

    Breaking Smoke is hanging in the air this afternoon, after reports another fire had broken in Peregain Springs.

    The silent disease bringing this family closer

    The silent disease bringing this family closer

    News A Tewantin family say community and family support is vital to help on their...

    Chance to build your contacts

    Chance to build your contacts

    News Cooroy Chamber of Commerce news

    Locals set sail for annual regatta

    Locals set sail for annual regatta

    News It was sun and smiles on the water as locals with a disability participated in the...