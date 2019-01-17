It's heaven, on route 627

Lauren, Barry and Matthew Hunt from Gosford, NSW, on the free Tewantin/Sunshine Beach 627 bus.

Lauren, Barry and Matthew Hunt from Gosford, NSW, on the free Tewantin/Sunshine Beach 627 bus. Alan Lander

IF YOU think Noosa's free holiday bus is not one answer to traffic woes, maybe speak to the passengers using them.

At least, not as far as last Tuesday's morning passengers on the 627 service from Tewantin to Sunshine Beach via Hastings Street were concerned.

Except for one, who suggested the buses could sport more stylish decor.

And if you thought they were only tourist families using the service, you'd be wrong again.

The 10.20am bus leaving Tewantin was only a minute later than scheduled, a polite and caring Glen at the wheel, and already had about 15 on board, rising to at least 30 by Hastings Street.

Pedestrians and traffic in front of Glen's 627 free holiday bus on Noosa Parade. Alan Lander

Barry, Matthew and Lauren Hunt boarded at Noosaville for their "morning ritual” journey to the golden Hastings strip, as Barry put it.

The family, from Gosford in NSW, had not been to Noosa for five to six years.

"We've been using the bus for the last week,” Barry said.

"It's much easier.”

They used the car the last time they were here, and their only reservation about the buses were reliability of early and late services.

Alanna Allison and Karl Willison have been staying in Noosa for 10 days.

"We've been getting the bus every day,” Alanna said.

Karl said parking was the problem, "not so much the driving”.

"You've got a good thing going here,” he said.

The pair had visited Noosa before, having used their car, but does the bus make it easier?

"Definitely,” Alanna said.

Alanna Allison and Karl Willison from Sydney enjoy a free holiday bus trip on the 627 service. Alan Lander

French-born Mignonne Rule lives off Sunshine Beach Road, and is a big fan of the holiday buses, especially to get to the beach.

But she uses buses all the time anyway, using a seniors' card.

"I do my little trips in the morning (to beach and gym), then I get free travel all day,” she said.

Ms Rule was born in Nice, and lived in Melbourne and Townsville before settling in Noosa many years ago, and is a true local.

Mignonne Rule. Alan Lander

She only has good things to say about bus services, and the holiday buses in particular.

"This (holiday bus) is a very good service,” she said.

Meanwhile, two young Canadian female visitors simply jumped on the Sunshine Beach - Hastings St - Tewantin bus to check out the scenery, before heading to Hervey Bay the following day.