It's nearly show time

PEOPLE'S SHOW: Rural fun at the 2017 Noosa Country Show, and another great weekend is expected this year highlighting the community and people of the show. Mia Hacker

THAT time of year is almost here again.

Yes, we are talking about the Noosa Country Show and in 2018 the sights and sounds of the two-day event are set to highlight the grassroots of the community.

Pomona Showgrounds will come alive September 7-8 in the show's 109th year.

Media manager and volunteer Mia Hacker said this year they wanted to celebrate the people of the show and the local community.

"It's a great family country show that celebrates the talents of the people,” she said.

"The exhibitors are the essence of what makes a real country show.

"People want to showcase what they are good at we will have exhibitors leading cattle, people showing dogs, people knitting, people who have made jams and spreads.

"It's about highlighting the strength the community brings to the event.”

The show has a long history and a sense of longevity for many families who exhibit year after year.

"That aspect of having generations of people connected, kids who come and help their parents and grandparents,” Ms Hacker said.

"It shows the strength of a family and we have exhibitors of one, two or three generations with horses or cattle.”

There are a variety of classes people can register in this year to present their best baked good or best dressed animal. There is also the popular photography competition.

"The photography competition is about showcasing people's creativity,” Ms Hacker said.

"We have the 'It's Showtime' category where people enter pictures from past Noosa Shows.”

"It's a connection to the past and creates conversation.”

And for the children, the popular petting zoo and chicken competitions are always a winner.

"The best dressed chicken category was hilarious last year and the fruit and veg monster is also very popular and the kids get very creative.”

Organisers are also calling on volunteers to help across the weekend.

For information and competition schedules, to enter in the show or to volunteer head to noosashowsociety.org.au.

Exhibitors can purchase at $10 weekend pass upon entry online. All other tickets can be purchased at the gate or to pre-purchase call 54852331.