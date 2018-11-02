It's Noosa Tri time as pulses are racing
WITH the Titan Noosa 1000 race set to thrash up Laguna Bay today at 4.15pm, it was a mix of hit and hack yesterday that saw the Noosa Triathlon Multi Sport Festival tee off.
On Wednesday the Noosa Tri spirit kicked in with the Run Swim Run - a favourite of young kids and super athletes alike. Up-and- coming eight to 13-year-olds went hammer and tong for a 500m run/ 200m swim/500m run, while those 14 years and over attacked a 1.5km/750m/1.5km course.
Jude Youens was the first boy across in the eight-13 field, while Alexandra Field was the winning girl.
The top category was won by Luke McKenzie in a time of 19:48 and gun local Chloe McLennan in 22:21.
The 1000m off Main Beach is one of the many festival crowd favourites, while the Noosa Tri Charity Golf Day is a chance for plenty of sporting talent to unwind at Noosa Golf Club.