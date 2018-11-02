Menu
IT'S HERE: The Noosa Triathlon Sports Festival has kicked off with the Run Swim Run already swum and won as Luk McKenzie.
News

It's Noosa Tri time as pulses are racing

2nd Nov 2018 6:00 AM

WITH the Titan Noosa 1000 race set to thrash up Laguna Bay today at 4.15pm, it was a mix of hit and hack yesterday that saw the Noosa Triathlon Multi Sport Festival tee off.

On Wednesday the Noosa Tri spirit kicked in with the Run Swim Run - a favourite of young kids and super athletes alike. Up-and- coming eight to 13-year-olds went hammer and tong for a 500m run/ 200m swim/500m run, while those 14 years and over attacked a 1.5km/750m/1.5km course.

Jude Youens was the first boy across in the eight-13 field, while Alexandra Field was the winning girl.

The top category was won by Luke McKenzie in a time of 19:48 and gun local Chloe McLennan in 22:21.

The 1000m off Main Beach is one of the many festival crowd favourites, while the Noosa Tri Charity Golf Day is a chance for plenty of sporting talent to unwind at Noosa Golf Club.

