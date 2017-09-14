It's not just plastic bags ...

IN THE BAG: Desire Gralton at Boomerang Bags.

IN THE BAG: Desire Gralton at Boomerang Bags. Geoff Potter

THE war on single-use plastic bags in Queensland has been won.

The State government has legislated the banning of the bags from next July.

On top of that, it has introduced a container refund system, which will go a long way to reducing bottles, cans and plastics in our landfill.

Now, it's time to tackle other single-use plastics, Boomerang Bags Noosa project coordinator Desire Gralton said.

"With the Plastic Free Noosa campaign lunch in Noosa, we are targeting other single-use plastics,” she said.

"These are items such as disposable knives and forks, takeaway containers, takeaway coffee cups, and water bottles.

"It's time for Noosa Council to take a lead on this.

"They need to set targets - for residents, for tourists - and show they are leading the way.”

Ms Gralton said Boomerang Bags Noosa will utilise Biosphere Day 2017 on Monday, October 2, the Queen's Birthday public holiday, to present alternatives to retailers in packaging and delivery of these items and answer questions.

Noosa MP Glen Elmes has organised a similar education forum on September 19 and the J.

As for the Boomerang bags, the movement has shifted into local supply as demand has been overwhelming.

"We don't have enough supplies, but there are now about 400 communities making them,” Ms Gralton said.

"There's no way we can cope with supplying Coles and Woolies; we are working with local shops, fruit and vegie stores.

"And we need more volunteers.”

Ms Gralton said the bag movement had taken off globally, with countries such as Norway, Canada, the USA and New Zealand all getting on board.