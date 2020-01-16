Menu
Kenilworth’s Sue McMah is concerned about how close the toilet block in Kenilworth Town Park is to the playground. Photo: John McCutcheon
Council News

‘It’s not safe’: Ex-cop raises toilet block concerns

Matty Holdsworth
15th Jan 2020 6:00 AM
AS A former police officer, Sue McMah's "red flags" go up when she looks at the old toilet block at Kenilworth Town Park.

The businesswoman claims there is little to no privacy at the toilet block and believes it is far too close to the existing children's playground.

She fears it will take something sinister to happen for the toilet to be shifted.

"I don't know of any toilet block that is open to eating areas," Mrs McMah said.

"As an ex-policewoman, I see it as a potential for … I just know what goes on in public toilets.

"That to me needs addressing. It's not a safe environment for young children.

"It's right in the middle of where little kids play, and you get plenty of pervy type people hanging around toilets, but there's no actual barrier. It's horrendous."

Mrs McMah would like the toilet to be moved elsewhere, but Sunshine Coast Council defended its placement.

"The amenities block in the Kenilworth Town Park is accessible, with a disability access-compliant toilet at the eastern end of the building," a council spokeswoman said.

"This amenities block also has a privacy screen and handwash facility shielding the toilet cubicle access doors."

Last year, Sunshine Coast Council forked out more than $635,000 for a new "designer dunny" on the outskirts of the town, but Mrs McMah said the money could have been better spent.

This was disputed by the council spokeswoman, who argued the community played a key role in designing the structure and said it also enhanced the region.

"In addition to providing public amenities, the building was intended to create a sense of community pride and attract visitors to the town, boosting the local economy," the spokeswoman said.

"The Kenilworth community played an important role in the project and contributed to organising and judging the Kenilworth Designer Dunny competition."

Mrs McMah, however, claims people drive straight by the new toilet due to its location.

"No one uses it," she said.

"They ask 'what's that building?' But they can't believe it's a toilet.

"No one uses it, there's no facilities, nothing to go hand-in-hand. And by the time they know it's a toilet it's too late."

