It's official: Noosa's totally instaworthy

NATIONAL TREASURE: Noosa National Park's natural beauty is one of the reasons it made the list.

JUST before you thought Noosa couldn't top any more lists, our beautiful region has come out on top again.

International travel website Expedia has named Noosa Heads one of the most beautiful places in a list of 25 Australian destinations.

And for that extra icing on the cake, Noosa Heads is the only spot from the Sunshine Coast that made the cut.

The list rates the National Park and Noosa's reputation as a foodie hot spot as some of the most appealing aspects of our town.

"This town on Queensland's Sunshine Coast is among Australia's most captivating regions, especially once you're inside Noosa National Park,” the list reads.

"If you like to eat while you look at pretty sights, take your pick from any number of culinary adventures along Noosa Food Trail.

"From the hinterland to the coast, this foodie adventure will leave you stuffed.

"For a more active exploration, pedal through towering bloodwood trees and coastal she-oaks on a cycle hired from Bike On.”

Expedia spokeswoman Suse Sampaio said the destinations were chosen for their picturesque landscapes and distinctive allure.

"These 25 places were selected for having unique charm, breathtaking architecture and photo-worthy scenery that distinguished each as a must-see destination,” Ms Sampaio said.

Expedia's top 10 most beautiful places in Australia:

1. Cairns, Queensland.

2. The Whitsundays, Queensland

3. Fraser Island, Queensland

4. Noosa Heads, Queensland

5. Toowoomba, Queensland

6. Yamba, New South Wales

7. Lord Howe Island, New South Wales

8. Leura, New South Wales

9. Sydney, New South Wales

10. Kiama, New South Wales

