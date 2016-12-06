32°
News

It's official: Noosa's totally instaworthy

Amber Macpherson | 6th Dec 2016 7:00 AM
NATIONAL TREASURE: Noosa National Park's natural beauty is one of the reasons it made the list.
NATIONAL TREASURE: Noosa National Park's natural beauty is one of the reasons it made the list. Geoff Potter

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

JUST before you thought Noosa couldn't top any more lists, our beautiful region has come out on top again.

International travel website Expedia has named Noosa Heads one of the most beautiful places in a list of 25 Australian destinations.

And for that extra icing on the cake, Noosa Heads is the only spot from the Sunshine Coast that made the cut.

The list rates the National Park and Noosa's reputation as a foodie hot spot as some of the most appealing aspects of our town.

"This town on Queensland's Sunshine Coast is among Australia's most captivating regions, especially once you're inside Noosa National Park,” the list reads.

"If you like to eat while you look at pretty sights, take your pick from any number of culinary adventures along Noosa Food Trail.

"From the hinterland to the coast, this foodie adventure will leave you stuffed.

"For a more active exploration, pedal through towering bloodwood trees and coastal she-oaks on a cycle hired from Bike On.”

Expedia spokeswoman Suse Sampaio said the destinations were chosen for their picturesque landscapes and distinctive allure.

"These 25 places were selected for having unique charm, breathtaking architecture and photo-worthy scenery that distinguished each as a must-see destination,” Ms Sampaio said.

Expedia's top 10 most beautiful places in Australia:

1. Cairns, Queensland.

2. The Whitsundays, Queensland

3. Fraser Island, Queensland

4. Noosa Heads, Queensland

5. Toowoomba, Queensland

6. Yamba, New South Wales

7. Lord Howe Island, New South Wales

8. Leura, New South Wales

9. Sydney, New South Wales

10. Kiama, New South Wales

For the full list, visit noosanews.com.au.

Noosa News

Topics:  beautiful expedia list noosa heads

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Christmas so Cooroy

Christmas so Cooroy

Christmas in Cooroy a dazzler

Just why our bio reserve tag is vital

TELLING VIDEO: Dick Barnes the NCBA founding president is pleased to help explain the Biosphere's importance to Noosa.

Explaining the Noosa Biosphere

Fixes for hinterland dead spots

PHONE FIX: The township of Boreen Point will be able to overcome mobile black spots.

Fix for mobile black spots

Why plastic bags need to be banned in Qld now

Plastic bags as seen by turtles as jelly fish.

Ban on single-use plastic bags should be implemented now: MP

Local Partners

Christmas so Cooroy

Christmas in Cooroy a dazzler

It's official: Noosa's totally instaworthy

NATIONAL TREASURE: Noosa National Park's natural beauty is one of the reasons it made the list.

Our beautiful region has come out on top again

Club offers New Year's Eve action away from the beach

The Claptomaniacs.

Be wined, dined and entertained this New Year's Eve.

Markets across region offer a treasure chest of bargains

The Caloundra Street Fair is a great way to spend your weekend.Photo Contributed

Do your Christmas and grocery shopping the leisurely way.

Caxton Street Jazz Band to raise the roof on Christmas

The Caxton Street Jazz Band.

Jazz up your Christmas with Caxton Street Jazz Band.

Ginger Flower and Food Festival highlights announced

Ginger Flower and Food Festival highlights announced

The Ginger Factory's popular Ginger Flower and Food Festival return in 2017, from January 20-22

Club offers New Year's Eve action away from the beach

The Claptomaniacs.

Be wined, dined and entertained this New Year's Eve.

Leo designs shocker tattoo for Tom Hardy after lost bet

Leonardo DiCaprio has designed a new tattoo for Tom Hardy

Hollywood star at home on the Coffs Coast

FEELING LUCKY, SON?: Scott Eastwood visited the Coffs Coast

Guess which Hollywood star has been seen around the Coffs Coast?

Ricky Gervais: There's 'no point' marrying Jane Fallon

RICKY Gervais "doesn't see the point" in marrying Jane Fallon.

Hacksaw Ridge wins big in first round of AACTA Awards

Luke Bracey and Andrew Garfield in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

THE major awards will be handed out on Wednesday night.

Paris Hilton fumes at clumsy partygoers

A reveller spilt their drink on Paris Hilton's DJ decks

Stylish, Care Free Living

4 Dauntless Avenue, Bli Bli 4560

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

If you're after a modern and luxury home then look no further, this one has it all! From the modern kitchen to the large outside entertaining area, this home...

Fantastic Investment Opportunity!

11/2-12 Kurrimine Crescent, Mountain Creek 4557

Unit 2 1 1 $399,000

This 2 bedroom modern unit is located in Brightwater Estate and is NRAS approved with a great tenant in place - giving investors a fantastic rental return...

OPULENT COASTAL LIVING

104 Sunbird Chase, Parrearra 4575

House 5 3 3 $1,660,000

Boasting a glorious 20m canal frontage with a sought after north facing location, this architecturally designed home in The Quays precinct ticks all the boxes for...

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL

28 Jessica Boulevard, Minyama 4575

House 4 2 2 $1,395,000

A fantastic opportunity presents to purchase this modern, light filled waterfront home. Spanning two levels, the property enjoys a peaceful waterfront setting...

GREAT ENTRY LEVEL WATERFRONT HOME

52 Chelsea Crescent, Minyama 4575

House 4 2 2 $990,000

This lowset family home with a 20m wide canal frontage represents great value for money in the beautiful waterside suburb of Minyama. Perfect for bringing up a...

WHEN SIZE MATTERS

22 Cutter Street, Wurtulla 4575

House 4 2 2 $785,000

This contemporary large single level family home situated in a quiet street next door to "Oceanside - Australia's Healthiest City by the Beach was built for...

HOLIDAY YEAR ROUND WITH ADDED BENEFITS

3/101 Parkyn Pde, Mooloolaba 4557

Unit 3 2 1 $790,000

Boasting expansive river views and situated on the ground floor of a secure complex in the heart of Mooloolaba, this three-bedroom apartment is just a stroll...

BEST VALUE 979M2 WATERFRONT LAND ON THE COAST

11 Marawa Drive, Parrearra 4575

Residential Land 0 0 Priced to sell @...

This must be the best value waterfront land on the Coast with ocean access. Land area is 979M2 with a 21.6metre wide water frontage, and at $710.00 per square...

Mahia Majesty!

15/24 Mahia Terrace, Kings Beach 4551

Apartment 3 2 2 Auction On Site...

This top floor apartment in the prestigious "Mahia Apartments" complex offers the ultimate in luxurious sophisticated beachside living with breathtaking views over...

CHARACTER FILLED, SPLIT LEVEL HOME!! 4 BEDROOMS + OFFICE, HUGE 10&#39; CEILINGS!! LOW MAINTENANCE 701m2 BLOCK!!

26 Ringtail Place, Bli Bli 4560

House 4 2 2 Low $500,000's

** Open Saturday 12.00-12.30pm ** Tucked privately at the end of a peaceful Cul-De-Sac, you will discover this fabulous home. Offering 4 good size bedrooms all...

Developer's grand new multi-million dollar estate

NEW ESTATE: This is the only plan revealed by the property developer's new Billabongs Estate in Agnes Water.

DEVELOPER given the go ahead for a massive estate with 149 homes.

Couple's desperate $550K price drop to sell Gladstone home

Brian Headley and Kirstene Staib are selling their Kin Kora mansion for $750,000.

TELL tale sign of Gladstone's property market.

Banks reclaim Gladstone homes as job losses bite

LONG FALL: Property experts Heron Todd say, based on key market indicators, Gladstone is still travelling to the bottom of the market, with property prices set to get cheaper.

Property valuers say Gladstone housing market hasn't hit the bottom

The million dollar property to test Mackay's market

This Victoria St building will go to auction Tuesday and investors will be watching closely to see how much it sells for.

'High profile architect designed CBD asset' goes to auction

Prices jump in trio of mining towns

THE boost in coal prices in the past six months has triggered a house price jump in at least three mining towns in Central Queensland.

Boost in coal prices triggers a market turnaround

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!