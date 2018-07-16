Menu
When Lotto wins go wrong
News

'It's outrageous': Couple wins $20k a month for 20 years

16th Jul 2018 12:08 PM | Updated: 3:20 PM

A SUNSHINE Coast couple now believe Friday the 13th is their lucky day after winning the first prize in Set for Life and pocketing $20,000 a month for the next 20 years.

They are the 40th Set for Life First Prize winner nationally since the game began almost three years ago.

They are also the 12th first prize winner nationally so far this year.

A Golden Casket official broke the news of the win to the couple.

The happy woman, who asked to remain anonymous, confessed she was in a state of shock.

"Ah no, I don't believe it," she said.

"Oh my goodness, oh my goodness, I don't believe it. Twenty years - phenomenal.

"Wow, oh my gosh.

This is amazing, it is outrageous actually - I am going to be in shock for a very long time.

"When you first called, my husband and I thought we had won something reasonable, but it never occurred to us that it was the big prize, so thank you so much.

"Turns out Friday the 13th isn't so bad after all.

"Friday the 13th will be party time from now on."

The winning woman admitted their Set for Life prize had come at the perfect time.

"We are retired, but we were at a crossroad trying to figure out what to do. We have been hunting for jobs and now we can finally give up," she said.

The winning entry was purchased at Nextra Chancellor Park at Sippy Downs.

