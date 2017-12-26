Menu
It's the Great Southern Influx

VISITORS GALORE: Noosa Main Beach on Thursday, December 21.
by Alan Lander

THE summer of 2017-18 looks set to be a cracker for tourism in Noosa.

Strong bookings are lifting optimism for a bumper Victoria-led season, according to Tourism Noosa CEO Damien Massingham.

"The forecast for the summer season is looking incredibly strong with our Visitor Information Centre and many tourism operators reporting that bookings are solid, with most properties across the region heavily booked with a high percentage of high yielding interstate visitors right through to the Australia Day long weekend,” Mr Massingham said.

Darren McClenaghan from RACV Noosa Resort said advanced bookings this summer were forecast to be slightly up on last year.

"With only so many rooms available it is very hard to improve year-on-year when the resort is at near capacity,” Mr McClenaghan said.

"Our mix of guests this summer has changed with more Victorians staying instead of Queenslanders.

"This is good news as Victorians are a more profitable domestic market, providing higher spend for the region.

"More Victorians usually means slightly less cars around town which is always a bonus.”

People were also getting more organised planning their Noosa holiday these days with the average time people book before their stay increasing to well over 65 days, he said.

Drew Pearson from Halse Lodge said bookings had been a little stronger this year.

"Guests have reserved their accommodation earlier as they understand that Noosa is generally heavily booked over the summer holidays,” Mr Pearson said.

Jim Lloyd from Metzo Noosa Resort reported they had been booked out for the Christmas, New Year and school holiday period for several months.

"The majority of our bookings are domestic, return guests that have booked directly with most of these bookings for 7-10 nights,” Mr Lloyd said.

"We also have several bookings from international guests from the UK, Europe and New Zealand wanting to experience summer in Noosa.”

With sunny skies forecast, tour operators, restaurants and accommodation providers are all looking forward to welcoming visitors to Noosa these school holidays, Mr Massingham said.

"This strong summer holiday period will further reinforce Noosa's position as the relaxation capital of Australia,” he said.

Last-minute bookings can be made at www.visitnoosa. com.au.

Noosa News

