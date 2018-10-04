It's time for a bit of Irish, to be sure

Members of the Barleyshakes, Irish Joe Lynch and Tio, who will all appear in the Celtic Festival.

COME celebrate all things Celtic on Saturday at The Imperial Hotel and Eumundi Brewery. The festival features some of Australia's finest Celtic music acts and there'll be dance, pipe bands, the ancient art of storytelling, and fun Irish music workshops - all guaranteed to hit the spot.

Celtic Festival highlights include music workshops where you can learn

to play some Irish jigs and reels on fiddle, banjo, whistle or mandolin and play along to Celtic music on guitar or bodhran (BYO instrument).

There's an Irish bush dance at 4pm, while

Brisbane-based Tawny open the 7pm concert with their own brand of Celtic fire on Irish pipes, fiddle, banjo, bouzouki and vocals' along with The Cape Byron Celtic Dancers, who will perform throughout the night. Storyteller Irish Joe Lynch (from the foothills of the Cork and Kerry mountains) and local Celtic powerhouse band The Barleyshakes will round off the entertainment. And there's more on Sunday.

Tickets: $30 available from the Imperial Hotel on 5442 8811 or via Oztix. Tickets to the Saturday workshops and Irish bush dance are only $10 (or free with Celtic Festival ticket).