It's time to rise end violence against women

STOP DV: The One Billion Rising Dance was held at Noosa Main Beach on Friday afternoon. Jamaica Lipson

TOMORROW, Noosa will rise to end violence against women.

This week the global movement One Billion Rising saw thousands of groups perform a dance in the street, brining light to the astounding statistic that one in three women will be sexually or physically abused in their life.

Noosa's dance will take place from 5pm Friday on the lawn in front of the Noosa Heads Surf Club.

Local One Billion Rising organiser and dance artist, Peppie Simpson said that this year she is hoping to see more than 200 people participate in the free event.

"The event is so positive and powerful,” Peppie said.

"We'd love even more people to join us again this year.

"The power of dance, music and community is an incredible combination and although it's a serious issue we have a lot of fun along the way.”

According to United Nations statistics, one in three women on the planet will be beaten or raped during their lifetime, adding up to more than one billion women and girls.

"Although I am fortunate to have led a life free of domestic violence others are not so fortunate,” Peppie said.

"As recent news articles and police reports have shown, Noosa is not exempt. This is not acceptable and is why it is so important that we unite and dance in public to show we care.”

Spectators are invited to come along to the free performance and show their support for the cause.

Dancers and drummers will gather from 5pm ahead of the dance at 5.30pm.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can call the 24-hour phoneline DV Connect on 1800 811 811.

