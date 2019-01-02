It's what everyone wants

IT'S the first time on the market in more than 40 years. Little wonder that Kerry Glover of North Shore Realty is being run off her feet with inspections on the three-bedroom beachfront house at 66 Lorikeet Dr, Peregian Beach.

Set for auction at 10am on Saturday, January 19, the property has been in the same family since the block of land was bought in 1976 for $11,000.

"I've been there every day, including Boxing Day, showing people through,'' Ms Glover said. "There has been so much inquiry.

"It's a sold beach house. Some people want a cheap beachfront house, others want to bulldoze it.

"There has been a number of offers already but they have been conditional.

"Peregian is such a beautiful place.

"I have been waiting 30 years to get the listing

"The family has dispersed to all corners so the owner has realised it's time to get rid of it.

"It has only been rented family friends since the house was built in 1980, the rest of the time it has been a valued weekender.''

The solid brick home has been lovingly held by the current owner since it was built but with the passing of time, the use as a family holiday getaway, so they have decided to sell.

With original-condition, retro-style interior, this two-storey brick home boasts high vaulted ceilings, original kitchen with pantry, separate courtyard entry with laundry off the single lock-up garage.

There is a dining area and lounge with sliding doors opening out onto rear terrace.

Upstairs offers a main bedroom with polished timber floors, glass sliding doors opening out onto separate balcony, built-in robes, this room is air-conditioned for your year-round comfort and ensuite.

The other bedrooms also have vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans, polished timber floors, the main bathroom on this level also services both bedrooms.

Downstairs there are three sets of glass doors that open from the living areas onto the covered rear alfresco terrace, the perfect spot to sit and relax whilst listening to the sounds of the surf whilst overlooking the bushy, treed back yard and sand dune onto the beach.

"This property offers you the opportunity to completely remodel to make it meet your requirements or a perfect weekender for those that love the freedom of living on the beach,'' Ms Glover said.

"There is lots of potential as you could possibly build a 45sq m one-bedroom self-contained attached studio or a 65sq m studio which must offer disabled access subject to council approval.''

66 LORIKEET DRIVE, PEREGIAN BEACH

3 Bed

2 Bath

1 Car

Agent: Kerry Glover at North Shore Realty Sunshine Coast

Contact: 0408 714 270

Features: Absolute beachfront right on your doorstep. Older style brick home located in prime location. Perfect investment, weekender or renovator

Area: 513sq m

Price: Auction on site Saturday, January 19, at 10am

Inspection: Every Saturday 1-1.30pm