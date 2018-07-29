It's wildflowers season on show

THE annual Sunshine Coast Wildflower Festival will show Noosa in full pre-spring splendour shortly, with the full program running from August 19-September 2.

Noosa Integrated Catchment Association and Noosa Council are two of the 14 partners involved offering a total of five walks in the Noosa shire.

The walks have been chosen to enable people to explore some of the many different habitats and plant communities around Noosa.

NICA's four walks will be led by experienced local guides - botanists and naturalists - who will inspire and share their knowledge along the way.

The public can choose from the popular Headland Section of Noosa National Park, a hidden gem in Girraween Nature Refuge, a chance to explore the wonderful wallum heath and woodlands of Arthur Harrold Nature Refuge in Noosa North Shore and a discovery tour of the mysteries of mangroves which also offers a look at the amazing results of community bushcare at Weyba Creek.

The last is fully accessible to people in wheelchairs.

Noosa Council's walk is entitled The Great Pollinators and takes participants through Cooloothin Creek Nature Refuge.

This reserve was purchased through the Environment Levy and the walk showcases open forest, tidal creeks and views across Lake Cootharaba to Cooloola National Park.

The full program of walks and activities and can be found on the NICA website (www.noosariver.com.au), the Noosa Council website (www.noosa.qld.gov.au) and on https://events.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au. Printed programs are also available from the NICA office, Noosa Council and information centres in the shire.

Book online at admin@ noosariver.com.au (NICA walks) and mail@noosa.qld. gov.au (Noosa Council walk).