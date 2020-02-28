It’s your last chance to enrol to vote for council elections

Noosa voters lining up to cast their votes in 2016.

Noosa voters lining up to cast their votes in 2016.

TODAY is the close of the electoral roll for the Noosa Council election on the dot of 5pm.

Those still to enrol to vote can go online to do their democratic duty as voting is compulsory for all eligible residents. Go to: https://www.aec.gov.au/enrol/

Council CEO Brett de Chastel said details on location of voting booths and opening times are yet to be announced by the Electoral Commission Queensland.

Early voting in Noosa will start on Monday, March 16.

Mr de Chastel said absentee voting is not available for local government elections “so it’s important to call the ECQ to discuss your particular circumstances”.

Once again to ensure a fair playing field the Noosa Council March 28 elections will be run by the ECQ.

“To ensure independence of the election process, council has no role in the running of the election,” the CEO said.

“Our only involvement is the management of election signage and all candidates are provided with details of the rules around election signage,” the CEO said.

“This is the same process used at the most recent 2013 and 2016 Council elections.”.

Council supports the ECQ by sharing information as it becomes available, but voters should visit the ECQ website or phone ECQ direct on 1300 881 665 if they have any questions.

Other key dates are:

March 3 – midday close of candidate nominations followed by the Sunshone Coast Daily/Noosa News Meet the Candidates Night at the Noosa Christian Outreach Centre, Noosaville starting 6.30pm.

March 4: Ballot draw.

March 16: Early voting starts.

March 28: Election day.

Election signage in Noosa Shire:

Temporary election signage on private land that is visible from a road or other public place is

self-assessable under council’s local laws and does not require approval provided it meets the

following criteria.

Permission must be obtained from the private property owner and signs must:

 Not be erected or displayed until the day after public notice of the election has been given (local government elections).

 Be removed within 7 days of the election polling day.

 Not have a face area in excess of 1.1m2 (unless the sign is exhibited on an approval required advertising device).

 Be made of light weight, weather resistant, rigid or semirigid material that can be easily broken for example a corflute sign on a timber stake.

 Be securely fixed and maintained in good order.

 Not rotate, be illuminated, audible or contain moving images.

 Not use reflective or fluorescent materials.

 Be erected inside or on the property boundary (not on or protruding into the road verge/footpath).

 Must not be exhibited so as to constitute a risk to public health and safety; road safety or obstruct the use of the adjoining road or footpath.

 Must not obstruct the view or vista from adjoining premises or obstruct line of sight of motorists or other road or footpath users.

Signs on private property that are visible from a road or public place and not in accordance with the above criteria are prohibited.

Council’s local law prohibits the installation, erection or display of election signs of any style or typeon a local government-controlled area, plant, equipment or facility of the local government.