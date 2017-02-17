Jacaranda tree planted to remember Teena Devine

MUCH MISSED: The family of Teena Devine, husband Jim and daughters Teagan and Peta beside her newly planted tribute tree.

POMONA'S Stan Topper Park - home of King of the Mountain - has witnessed some momentous events but few more poignant than a simple jacaranda tree- planting on Monday.

This symbol of family heart-felt loss and undying gratitude, is set to grow from a sapling to eventually bloom a message each year of undying love for Teena Devine.

Husband Jim is still struggling to come to terms how or why, 12 months ago, he lost 47-year-old first-time stallholder, Teena, to a runaway vehicle as the local town Sunday markets were winding up for the day.

Alongside him were his immediate family circle, including daughters Peta and Teagan who would give anything to have their mother back.

"Sleeping last night was not easy for any of us,” Peta said.

"It's been 12 months today. I can't believe it's been a year.”

Teagan said: "We're still pretty hurt about it. We miss her heaps.

"It seems just like yesterday that we got the phone call ... every month from there has been a bit of a blur.”

Peta said: "She was a beautiful person who gave a lot of herself to the community, her family and friends.

"She was selfless in that aspect. If she had plans to do something but we needed her or her job needed her, she'd drop it like that and just go.

"That's something I really will miss about here. She really cared about people and the community.”

Teagan said that Sunday in 2016 was a "nice normal day when you don't expect anything to happen”.

"Apparently she had a really good day though.”

Peta said her mum was with enjoying being with her 70-year-old nanna.

Then all hell broke loose as a vehicle careered their way but not before Teena pushed her mother out of harm's way. Jim said Teena that morning had sent him a photo of what she had just bought at the markets.

"So I put it on the cupboard I was building.”

He said it was "tough all the time” living without Teena.