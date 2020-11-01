Jacinta Emms: Summer is a linen lover’s dream

Spring really is such a splendid time of the year, a season to defrost, declutter and declare ourselves ready for a long hot summer.

Ahhh summer; sunshine, salt air, tousled hair, and linen everywhere …. there’s just something about linen, when you wear it, it’s like taking a holiday; you look relaxed, you feel relaxed and it’s the perfect breathable fabric for greeting our warmest months of the year.

In fact, you may struggle to find a fabric more suitable, it’s super absorbent, yet dries quickly, so is a match made in heaven for those hot, hot days.

Sabali The Label Summer Linen Slip in Sand. Picture: Sabali The Label

It’s no secret that quality fabrics never go out of style and linen is no exception, it’s been around for over 10,000 years and is becoming more and more popular due to our efforts to make more conscious choices when it comes to fashion.

Woven from the flax plant, linen requires far less water than cotton, is biodegradable and doesn’t require any chemical fertilisers or pesticides, so it’s a treasured thread when we’re talking friendly fashion.

Wearing linen is like being on holiday. Picture: Unsplash

Often it’s linen’s reputation for wrinkles that may leave you lingering but don’t let a little crumple curb your linen love affair, the creases that come with this natural, raw fabric add to its charm, and the beauty of linen is that it becomes softer with washing.

A tip, iron it while it’s slightly damp to achieve that fresh crisp look and if you’re short on time, spray the fabric with some water and gently smooth the wrinkles by hand. But don’t send yourself mad trying to make it super smooth, it’s the relaxed holiday vibe that you’re going for, you simply cannot feel stressed wearing linen.

If you’re lounging poolside, lazing on a yacht or enjoying a beautiful balmy evening, your linen will never look out of place, so if you have summer holidays planned, you know what should be first in your suitcase. It being so light is just a bonus.

My fashion favourite: A linen jumpsuit, find one you love, then start your collection. A linen jumpsuit does what no other overalls can do, it will give you that relaxed, laid back feeling in an instant without losing its playful edge, try one you’ll see!

Rhythm Lolita Jumpsuit available at Meraki Thread Co. Picture: Rhythm

Its also hard not to love a linen shirt paired with denim shorts and sandals and so very summer!

However you choose to wear our loveable linen, it’s hard to get it wrong, try the loose paper bag styles or for a little more polish, opt for tailored looks or dresses that pull in at the waist, either way it’s a Sunshine Coast staple, so if you’re lacking linen in your life you better start looking for some now.