Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Alice Springs councillor Jacinta Price has been appointed as the town’s new deputy mayor.
Alice Springs councillor Jacinta Price has been appointed as the town’s new deputy mayor.
Politics

Jacinta Price new deputy mayor for Alice Springs

JASMINE BURKE
by and JASMINE BURKE, centralianadvocate.com.au
29th Sep 2020 8:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ALICE Springs councillor Jacinta Price has been appointed as the town's new deputy mayor.

It was decided at a council meeting on Tuesday night where Cr Catherine Satour also received a nomination for the position.

Cr Jacinta Price said she believed she had been a representative of the council for the past five years "with all my heart and soul".

"I appreciate the hard work we all provide together as council members," Cr Price said.

"Despite the fact we come from many different backgrounds, we come together as a team to represent our community and its different facets.

"Given the experience that I've had I would love the opportunity to be able to represent our council as deputy mayor.

"I think it's exciting both myself and councillor Satour have both accepted nominations given historically I'm not aware that we have had an Indigenous female as a deputy mayor as part of our council."

"I've been committed for some time now to this community as a whole. I've also been encouraged by members of our public with support from members across the community to put my hand up for the position."

Cr Price will remain in the role until the next local government election, which is scheduled for August 2021.

    

Originally published as Jacinta Price new deputy mayor for Alice Springs

jacinta price politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mystery surrounds scooter dumped in mangroves

        Premium Content Mystery surrounds scooter dumped in mangroves

        Crime Mystery surrounds a dumped motorised scooter found in mangroves at Noosa Woods on the weekend.

        Final chapter for popular bookstore after owner’s death

        Premium Content Final chapter for popular bookstore after owner’s death

        Community Hastings St bookstore to close after owner's death

        Coast GPS tracking helps nab car thieves 3500km away

        Premium Content Coast GPS tracking helps nab car thieves 3500km away

        Technology Car thieves caught just three hours after stealing a company car were no match for...

        Golf coach facing charges turfed from juniors event

        Premium Content Golf coach facing charges turfed from juniors event

        News Leading golf coach asked not to return to Coast tournament