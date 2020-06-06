Menu
Police are investigating the death of a man — the nephew of political candidate Jacinta Price.
Crime

Indigenous leader's nephew killed in brawl

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS and ANTHONY GEPPA
6th Jun 2020 7:34 AM
NT Police are investigating the death of a man - the nephew of political candidate Jacinta Price.

A neighbour has recalled hearing screaming coming from the Alice Springs property where a man died after a fight with weapons.

Ms Price, who ran for the CLP in the seat of Lingiari at the last federal election, posted to Twitter at 8pm: "Another nephew of mine murdered."

"The alleged perpetrators were Aboriginal," she said.

"This violence is far more prevalent than deaths in custody but Black Lives Matters protestors aren't interested in these deaths."

The resident, who did not want to be named, said the screaming started at 2.30am.

"And you could hear screaming, men and women, smashing of glass and banging like someone was kicking a fence in constantly it was still going at 7am this morning it started at about 2.30.

"It sounded absolutely insane like somebody was getting killed."

Police outside a crime scene in Lewis Street. Picture: EMMA MURRAY
Police outside a crime scene in Lewis Street. Picture: EMMA MURRAY

An NT Police spokesman said officers responded to reports of people fighting at a Gillen home in Alice Springs about 2.30am.

Police found a man with life threatening injuries and gave first aid.

St John Ambulance officers also responded however the man passed away a short time later.

Two men have been arrested in relation to the incident.

Detectives from Crime Command, Regional Investigations Division are investigating.

Originally published as Jacinta Price's nephew killed

