Jackie’s kindest cut ... with help from her son

Jackie Hellwig and her supportive family including son Lachlan who went a close shave as well.

IT WAS the best “hair-raising” event Jackie Hellwig has ever done and she enjoyed her first World’s Greatest Shave so much 12 years ago, that she’s gone under the clippers again to lose the lot for maximum gain to the Leukaemia Foundation.

Jackie, a Noosa Springs Resort employee, this time was joined by her 17-year-old son Lachlan who’s new skinhead look has earned at least $600.

“It went really well, I’ve still got money coming in but at this stage I’m just over the $1700 mark.”

“It was just one of those things that was floating around and I was discussing with a group of friends what a great thing to do. I took it by the reins and said I’m going to do it,” she said of the first close shave.

“I definitely think it’s a big move by a female to shave all their hair off and even going to the point of being bald.

“Jackie said she was happy with her shaved head.

“Everyone at work thinks I look great without any hair, so I might have to keep it that way,” she said.

“I just wanted to create that awareness again, I felt it was something I could definitely do again.

“It ended up being very special because one of the ladies who did come along whose daughter goes to school with my son, her brother did pass away to leukaemia 11 years ago, it (the shave) was actually his birthday that day.

“She talked about how the Leaukaemia Foundation helped her family a lot.”

All of Jackie’s supporters who chipped in donations on the day helped snip off a piece each of her hair.

“It was a lot of fun, they created a mullet and did all sorts of funk hair dos with my hair and then when it got down to a number one, my husband Rod did the final with the shaving cream and the shaver.”