Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jackie Hellwig and her supportive family including son Lachlan who went a close shave as well.
Jackie Hellwig and her supportive family including son Lachlan who went a close shave as well.
News

Jackie’s kindest cut ... with help from her son

Peter Gardiner
20th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS the best “hair-raising” event Jackie Hellwig has ever done and she enjoyed her first World’s Greatest Shave so much 12 years ago, that she’s gone under the clippers again to lose the lot for maximum gain to the Leukaemia Foundation.

Jackie, a Noosa Springs Resort employee, this time was joined by her 17-year-old son Lachlan who’s new skinhead look has earned at least $600.

“It went really well, I’ve still got money coming in but at this stage I’m just over the $1700 mark.”

“It was just one of those things that was floating around and I was discussing with a group of friends what a great thing to do. I took it by the reins and said I’m going to do it,” she said of the first close shave.

“I definitely think it’s a big move by a female to shave all their hair off and even going to the point of being bald.

“Jackie said she was happy with her shaved head.

“Everyone at work thinks I look great without any hair, so I might have to keep it that way,” she said.

“I just wanted to create that awareness again, I felt it was something I could definitely do again.

“It ended up being very special because one of the ladies who did come along whose daughter goes to school with my son, her brother did pass away to leukaemia 11 years ago, it (the shave) was actually his birthday that day.

“She talked about how the Leaukaemia Foundation helped her family a lot.”

All of Jackie’s supporters who chipped in donations on the day helped snip off a piece each of her hair.

“It was a lot of fun, they created a mullet and did all sorts of funk hair dos with my hair and then when it got down to a number one, my husband Rod did the final with the shaving cream and the shaver.”

leaukaemia foundation
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What you need to know about coronavirus in Noosa

        premium_icon What you need to know about coronavirus in Noosa

        News As Noosa braces for the impact of coronavirus across the region, these are the key things you need to know now.

        PM to reveal new rules as virus cases soar

        PM to reveal new rules as virus cases soar

        Health Australia now has 709 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with six deaths.

        X MARKS THE SPOT: How to vote this election

        premium_icon X MARKS THE SPOT: How to vote this election

        News Here are some tips to making your vote count this upcoming Noosa Council election.

        Queensland's top restaurant shuts its doors

        premium_icon Queensland's top restaurant shuts its doors

        Business Coronavirus crisis delivers blow to high profile restaurant