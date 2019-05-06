Jack's 102 years of life

REMEMBERED: Jack Floyd (right) with wife Johnie and dancer Deyna Booth back in 2014.

REMEMBERED: Jack Floyd (right) with wife Johnie and dancer Deyna Booth back in 2014. Geoff Potter

JACK Floyd is being remembered as a compassionate man who danced his way through life.

The 102-year-old died peacefully on April 15 after years contributing to the dance world both locally and internationally.

Born in Adelaide, a young Mr Floyd wanted to follow in his father's footsteps as a tap dancer.

Upon retirement on the Sunshine Coast, Mr Floyd formed a close connection with The Dance Centre Peregian Springs.

Co-director Deborah Preece-Brocksom said he would be deeply missed by many.

"I will so miss his mentorship,” she said.

"Right up to the end he had a connection with the dance school.

"We were like a ballet family without the blood line.”

During his career, Mr Floyd and his 93-year-old wife Jacqueline 'Johnie' B-Nay made a name for themselves in London.

"At one point they were the highest paid dancers in London,” Ms Preece-Brocksom said.

"They were known by their stage name Floyd and B-Nay.”

The duo danced for royalty and at some of London's top theatres. They were also part of the first live Crystal Palace televised event in 1956.

"They came back to Australia and opened a successful classical ballet and tap school in Adelaide,” Ms Preece-Brocksom said.

"They had three attempts to retire and when they finally retired in the '80s it brought them to Noosa.”

Mr Floyd who was also a lover of animals, continued to mentor and teach at The Dance Centre and had a lasting impression on many local dancers working to follow their dream.

"He was fully independent until age 98 when he gave up his licence and finally retired at 99.”

Mr Floyd is survived by wife Johnie.