Menu
Login
REMEMBERED: Donations are open for a scoreboard at Noosa Dolphins Rugby Club in honour of Jack O'Connor who died in November last year.
REMEMBERED: Donations are open for a scoreboard at Noosa Dolphins Rugby Club in honour of Jack O'Connor who died in November last year. Contributed
News

Jack's memory to live on with rugby

by Caitlin Zerafa
23rd May 2019 5:00 PM

A FUND has been set up to raise money for a much-needed scoreboard in honour of one of Noosa Dolphins Rugby Club's own.

Jack O'Connor was killed in November last year when he was struck by a four-wheel-drive along Eumundi-Noosa Road.

The 18-year-old's death rocked the community but his memory is set to live on at the place where he spent so much of his childhood.

Jack's dad John O'Connor said the rugby club had been an integral part of their lives and to have his son remembered there meant a lot to the family.

"It's lovely because all three of our sons have played rugby for Noosa since they were under six so we've been going to the club watching junior rugby for 13 odd years,” he said.

"To be able to in five years time when (the family) go to a game and there's Jack's scoreboard, it will be something there forever.”

A force to be reckoned with on the field, Mr O'Connor said Jack was admired by all of his teammates.

"Jack was very fearless. He was quite talented, he wasn't a state champion or anything but he was a good player,” he said.

"All his teammates loved having him in their team.

"Several of the parents said to me over the years I'm so glad he is playing with my son and not against my son.”

Mr O'Connor said the family had been overwhelmed with support since Jack's death.

"Everyone's been wonderful. We're really grateful for all the support we've had,” he said.

He also thanked Noosa Dolphins for their continued support.

The club scoreboard broke during the last day of Rugby 7s competition last year, only weeks before Jack's death, and since then the Dolphins have hired a board for games.

To donate, visit asf.org.au/projects/noosa-dolphins-rugby/the-jack-oconnor-scoreboard-fund.

Donations are fully tax deductible.

donation jack oconnor noosa dolphins noosa dolphins rugby club
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Noosa urged to put prams ahead of A-frames by councillor

    Noosa urged to put prams ahead of A-frames by councillor

    News Noosa sign crack down will be guided by local opinion

    • 23rd May 2019 5:00 PM
    BREAKING: Rescue at Tea Tree Bay

    BREAKING: Rescue at Tea Tree Bay

    News Man transported to hospital in a serious condition after rescue

    • 23rd May 2019 3:36 PM
    How to help your pets age gracefully

    How to help your pets age gracefully

    News Did you know you pet can age a become a senior?

    Aussie favourite takes the stage

    Aussie favourite takes the stage

    News Student's take to the stage in Strictly Ballroom