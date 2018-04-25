Jack's spirited Anzac mission is in full swing

ON SUNDAY Noosa's Jack Frey stepped on to the World War I battlegrounds of Passchendaele to spend a full day experiencing "life at the front”.

For Jack, one of eight Premier's Anzac Prize award recipients, this was an immersive educational program that involved each student dressing in full WWI kit and experiencing a day in the life of a soldier.

Jack has been laying wreaths throughout London, France and Belgium and will represent the Noosa youth community on Anzac Day at commemorations at Villers- Bretonneux tomorrow.

Already he has visited the moving 1916 battlefield of Fromelles, where Australia lost 5533 men during its first action on the Western Front and the Ypres Salient.

This was a bulge in the front line that curved around Ypres for most of the war.

More than a million men were killed or wounded trying to gain control of this small patch of ground.

Another highlight was a visit to the 5th Australian Division Memorial at Polygon Wood and the Buttes New British Cemetery to see the graves of Private Hunter and Sergeant Calder, the two Australian soldiers who featured in Mat McLachlan's documentary Lost in Flanders.