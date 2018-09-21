Jackson's move to send advice for locals to seek help fails

The property in the Noosa hinterland that is the subject of council debate.

AN "unusual” suggestion by a councillor for Noosa Council to write to a proposed eco-tourism developer and a concerned neighbouring advising they seek mediation, has been rejected by colleagues.

Noosa Council last night at its ordinary meeting should have approved up to six rural cabins at Pinbarren that was opposed by the next door horse training operation.

Cr Ingrid Jackson last Monday moved an amendment requesting council write to the neighbours and "convey the council wishes both businesses great success and recommends that the neighbours seek remediation to resolve their respective concerns”.

She was told by the neighbour of a horse rearing up while being shoeed after neighbour burnt off bamboo patch and disturbances from the running of a generator in a shed.

"One of the things close to my heart is to try and change council's way of dealing with residents so that when problems arise we facilitate solutions," she said.

"I'm really keen for both neighbours to get on and to solve their problems and to be able to operate successfully side-by-side.”

Council CEO Brett de Chastel advised councillors when the council is assessing town planning applications, it considers the applications and not the applicants.

"It is a touch unusual where we wish the business success," Mr de Chastel said.

The motion gained support from Cr Frank Pardon who said this approach was "not such a bad thing".

However Cr Brian Stockwell said a council response to a planning application to recommend mediation was "paternalistic and unwarranted”.

Cr Stockwell said wishing the parties well might be prejudicial to council's case should this matter proceed to the planning appeal court.

Mayor Tony Wellington said he appreciated Cr Jackson's concerns about the relations between the neighbours, but he said council did not have formal proof that there were issues occurring that could be resolved through mediation.

"Staff or councillors can suggest at any time that there be mediation between disputing residents, without having to go to the formal motion of a council," Cr Wellington said.

"If we're suddenly going to start to recommend everyone who's in conflict has to go and seek mediation, we're going to have to add this to just about every planning application,” Mayor Tony Wellington said.

He said "it really is a bridge too far" to assume disagreeing parties would need a council CEO letter to offer this course of action.

Cr Joe Jurisevic said he had spoken to the neighbour and he believed the concerns raised have been addressed through the proposed approval conditions in the planning scheme.

Staff was convinced the cabins would not impact on any nearby equine use.