Lambie flees from IS terror threat

Jacqui Lambie and SBS crew caught up in IS attack in Syria

FORMER politician Jacqui Lambie and a television crew came under attack in a terrifying incident in Syria, forced to take cover from Islamic State fighters.

Ms Lambie is in the war-torn country as a participant of the SBS series Go Back To Where You Came From Live and had arrived at a police compound to check in when the attack occurred on Saturday.

The former Tasmanian Senator, along with Sydney immigration lawyer Marina, a production crew and their security escort, were getting out of their cars when the gun fire started.

A cameraman began recording as they rushed into the compound and up several flights of stairs to take cover, as security screams for the group to hurry and stay away from windows.

The local police force took on multiple Islamic State attackers in a significant exchange in gunfire and eventually regained control. At least 10 terrorists were killed, according to reports.

The crew were forced to take cover in a police compound while the fighting continued.

In the vision, a rattled Ms Lambie can be heard asking if the group of Australians was deliberately targeted.

"My problem is now, are we the target? That's the question we need to ask," she says.

Marina is seen in tears while the group hides inside, saying she was thinking about her family and her partner and how they would cope if she died.

"Right now we were confronted with some unfriendly fire, so we had to be taken out of our vehicles and into a safe building. We don't know who was fighting who. All you hear is gun shots, people running … trying to get to high ground."

Jacqui Lambie is in Syria filming Go Back To Where You Came From Live. Picture: Rob Leeson

Despite the harrowing ordeal, Ms Lambie said she wasn't afraid and that her faith in God made her feel at peace.

"I just believe when my day's up, it's up. It's as simple as that with me."

Reports from local police indicate the attack was designed to mark the 10th anniversary of Islamic State declaring its Caliphate.

The crew and participants are now safe and well, but the location of the attack cannot be revealed for security reasons.

This year's Go Back To Where You Came From Live participants include well-known Aussies Jacqui Lambie, Spida Everitt, Gretel Killeen and Meshel Laurie.

The new season of Go Back To Where You Came From Live begins tonight and sees a group of well-known and ordinary Aussies visit some of the most dangerous countries in the world to experience the realities of the global refugee crisis.

The series this year will be part documentary and part live event, with hosts Ray Martin and Janice Petersen crossing to participants on-the-ground in conflict hotspots and frontlines across multiple continents.

Ms Lambie has been paired up with Marina, 28, who came to Australia as a refugee of the Bosnia War, fleeing Sarajevo with her mother and spending time in a refugee camp.

Jacqui Lambie and immigration lawyer Marina during the attack from Islamic State.

During her three years in parliament, Ms Lambie campaigned on foreign affairs, veterans' affairs and youth unemployment.

She has been highly critical of Islam and called for the burqa to be banned in Australia.

"We need to worry about our own backyard first," Ms Lambie said.

"You have the Chinese in one place, the bloody Muslims in one place, the Indians are taking over the suburbs. That's not integration."

Before entering politics, she served in the Australian Army and the Royal Australian Corps of Military Police.

Go Back To Where You Came From Live begins tonight at 8.30pm on SBS and continues on Wednesday and Thursday.