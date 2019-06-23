Menu
Login
Rolling Stones resume tour after Mick Jagger heart op
Rolling Stones resume tour after Mick Jagger heart op
Celebrity

Jagger’s stunning comeback

by New York Post
23rd Jun 2019 4:16 PM

Yes, time is still on Mick Jagger's side, and he has proven yet again that when you start him up, you know he'll never stop.

After the 75-year-old rocker had to undergo a heart valve replacement procedure in April, forcing the Rolling Stones to postpone their US tour, the ageless wonder was his old shimmying self when the band kicked off their delayed opening show in Chicago.

With the Stones taking the stage to Street Fighting Man, Jagger showed he still had plenty of punch left in him.

And Mick was happy - and the crowd was thrilled.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers went on to perform classics such as Gimme Shelter, Sympathy for the Devil, Brown Sugar, Tumbling Dice and You Can't Always Get What You Want.

Fittingly, the sold-out concert closed with (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, the Stones' 1965 No. 1 hit that never fails to satisfy after all these years.

More Stories

mick jagger

Top Stories

    Five thing to do this week

    Five thing to do this week

    News From festivals to feasts there is something to suit just about everyone in Noosa this week

    What's on the big screen

    What's on the big screen

    News Your movie guide

    Two exhibition to flock to Noosa Regional Gallery

    Two exhibition to flock to Noosa Regional Gallery

    News Love art? You don't what to miss these two exhibitions

    Virtuoso is playing at Good Shepherd

    Virtuoso is playing at Good Shepherd

    News Tedeschi back in town