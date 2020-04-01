Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Jail for Chinese 'profiteers' sending COVID-19 supplies home

by Georgia Clark
1st Apr 2020 5:36 AM

 

Exporting face masks or hand sanitiser will be punished with up to five years in jail, as will price-gouging of these and other "essential goods".

The moves come as a Chinese-backed company that recently sent 10,000 masks, 30,000 protective gowns and 68,000 disposable gloves from Sydney to Shanghai claims it is now amassing supplies that it will donate to Australian doctors and nurses.

To ensure there is no repeat of the Chinese takeaway, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has moved to ban exports of gloves, gowns, goggles, visors or alcohol wipes, as well as masks or hand sanitiser.

Customs can now seize the goods which will be added to the national medical stockpile if they are not defective.

In a second regulation change, Health Minister Greg Hunt has attacked price gouging of the same critical items - defined as trying to charge more than 20 per cent over what was originally paid for the goods.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Jail for Chinese 'profiteers' sending COVID-19 supplies home

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid019 crime editors picks jail profiteers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No, you can’t go to the beach with friends

        premium_icon No, you can’t go to the beach with friends

        News Unsure what’s allowed within the “stay home” restrictions? Here they are.

        BOATING BAN: The only reasons you’re allowed on the water

        premium_icon BOATING BAN: The only reasons you’re allowed on the water

        News Recreational boating prohibited under strict new rules

        HUNGRY? Here’s 80+ tasty Noosa takeaway options

        premium_icon HUNGRY? Here’s 80+ tasty Noosa takeaway options

        News We may be in lockdown but there’s no reason we can’t enjoy restaurant quality food...

        Mayoral battle in Noosa tightens as the postals count starts

        premium_icon Mayoral battle in Noosa tightens as the postals count starts

        News Only three votes separate third to fifth in councillor race.