Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Jail for ministers who fail to declare conflicts of interest

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
26th Nov 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MINISTERS will face up to two years behind bars if they're found to have intentionally failed to disclose a conflict of interest or update their register of interests in time.

The new laws, recommended by the state's corruption watchdog following Treasurer Jackie Trad's failure to declare her family's Woolloongabba property purchase, will be introduced to Parliament this week.

The Crime and Corruption Commission found in September that Ms Trad's actions were not criminal, but should be.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk threw her support behind her Deputy Premier today amid renewed calls for her to resign from Cabinet.

It comes after Speaker Curtis Pitt referred Ms Trad to the Ethics Committee last week following the house saga.

The new laws could see Ministers jailed for up to two years or face a penalty including a fine.

The CCC recommended a criminal offence be created for when a Cabinet member does not declare a conflict of interest.

It also recommended Parliament create a criminal offence for when a member of Cabinet fails to comply with the Register of Members' Interests, and the Register of Members' Related Persons Interests.

The watchdog had recommended a penalty should apply, including possibly removing the member from office, if it's found their lack of compliance was intentional.

More Stories

conflict of interest crime and corruption commission editors picks ministers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New ‘Silicon Valley’ near Brisbane to create 6000 jobs

        premium_icon New ‘Silicon Valley’ near Brisbane to create 6000 jobs

        News PLANS have been revealed to safeguard a new ‘Silicon Valley’ north of Brisbane that could house up to 6,000 jobs.

        Agro to make 30th birthday comeback

        premium_icon Agro to make 30th birthday comeback

        News Jamie Dunn is bringing the nation’s cheekiest puppet back

        Owners say ‘au revoir’ to business after 17 years

        premium_icon Owners say ‘au revoir’ to business after 17 years

        Business A run-down business left vacant for 10 years before being transformed into a...

        Ed’s heading back to the Brewery

        Ed’s heading back to the Brewery

        News Singer makes a special return to Eumundi for a concert.