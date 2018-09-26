Airbnb host jailed for brutal killing

Ramis Jonuzi, 33, was killed by his hosts after renting out a room from him in Brighton East.

Ramis Jonuzi, 33, was killed by his hosts after renting out a room from him in Brighton East.

RAMIS Jonuzi was helpless as he was set upon in a sustained assault over an unpaid Airbnb bill that ultimately lead to his death.

For part of it he was unconscious, other parts he was yelling and crying and at one point he was made to prove he had just $6 in his bank account.

One of his killers, Craig Jonathon Levy, 37, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years behind bars for manslaughter in the Victorian Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Levy will serve at least four-and-a-half years before he's eligible for parole after pleading guilty to the charge, downgraded from murder.

He had previously pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Jonuzi, 36, who was found face down in chocolate cake with choke hold-like injuries on October 25 last year.

Ryan Smart, 38, will be sentenced later on Wednesday over the attack at the Brighton East apartment.

Mr Jonuzi was renting a bedroom from the pair via Airbnb and had been asked to move out over an unpaid $210 bill the day he died.

An argument broke out about the unpaid money in the home's living room. It was allegedly started by a third man, Jason Colton, who is due to stand trial for Mr Jonuzi's murder next year.

Justice Andrew Tinney said it was a sustained and protracted attack on a helpless man who had done nothing to provoke it.

Ramis Jonuzi, 33, was killed over a $210 bill.

The victim was kicked and punched until he lost consciousness inside the home. Levy then assisted to carry him outside where the assault continued. After noticing neighbours watching, Levy went inside to call police but did nothing to stop the assault. When police arrived, they found Mr Jonuzi lifeless and face down in chocolate cake in the front yard.

"For some of the attack Mr Jonuzi was unconscious on the ground, for all of it he was helpless," Justice Tinney said.

Mr Jonuzi's death had caused his family almost unbearable sadness and anguish, he said.

Justice Tinney said Levy was remorseful and had good prospects of rehabilitation.

Mr Jonuzi's sisters wiped away tears during the sentence while Levy's sisters offered him words of encouragement as he was taken from court.