‘Jail or an early grave’: Prison time for man's crime spree

A convicted drug trafficker has been given more jail time for a four-day crime spree which he said was driven by his drug addiction.

Jason Brian Tenardi, 22 pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore District Court on Wednesday to multiple charges including stealing, burglary and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Crown prosecutor Will Slack told the court Tenardi went on a four day crime spree in early December last year, before he was arrested and returned to custody.

"Prior to December 3, a car was stolen by an unknown person, the defendant drove that car to a BP service station in Glenview and stole just under $67 of food, tobacco and drinks," Mr Slack said.

"When he returned to the car, he saw police and ran."

The court heard police searched the car and found 1g of marijuana and Tenardi was identified as the driver by the passenger in the car and by CCTV footage.

"About two hours after that, he entered a house in Glenview by an unlocked door," Mr Slack said.

"He stole a set of keys and drove off in a truck which had a trailer connected to it."

The court heard the following morning on December 4, Tenardi entered a house in Beerwah and stole just under $31,000 of property, mostly consisting of jewellery.

He also stole a Nissan Tiida.

On December 6, Tenardi was driving the stolen Nissan in Lawnton.

"When police attempted to intercept him, he accelerated to 100km/h in a 60 zone and drove through two red traffic lights," Mr Slack said.

"As a result of the dangerous manner of his driving police stopped the pursuit.

"After driving off, he parked in Platypus Court in Lawnton and ran away."

The court heard Tenardi was tracked to a flat by the dog squad, where he admitted to stealing the car and property.

Some of the stolen property was found in the car.

The court heard Tenardi had a four-page criminal history which consisted of mainly drug offences.

Tenardi was sentenced in the Supreme Court on March 20 last year for drug trafficking and sentenced to two years' jail.

He was released on parole on September 2, 2019.

Tenardi's lawyer, James Feely told the court his property offending was driven by his drug addiction.

"He started smoking cannabis at 11 and used methamphetamine first when he was 13," he said.

"He has only achieved periods of abstinence when he's been working and when he's been incarcerated so it's been an ongoing struggle."

The court heard Tenardi was hoping to break the cycle when he was released.

Judge Glen Cash told the court when Tenardi was released from jail, he would have to take his rehabilitation seriously.

"You've already acquired a concerning criminal history, it reveals that you're someone who has a real problem with drugs," he said.

"You've abused drugs since you were a teenager and nothing yet has been able to break that cycle of addiction.

"A lecture from me isn't going to do much good - you know from your own experience so far where using drugs leads you.

"The only other place the use of drugs will lead you apart from jail is to an early grave."

Mr Cash sentenced Tenardi to three years' jail, with a parole release date of December 6, 2020.

He was also disqualified from driving for one year.