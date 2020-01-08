Jail puts boxer Damien Hooper's return to the ring on hold

Damien Hooper after his victory over Russian Umar Salamov at Suncorp Stadium in July.

Damien Hooper after his victory over Russian Umar Salamov at Suncorp Stadium in July. DAVE HUNT

COMEBACK plans of former champion boxer Damien Hooper have been put on hold after the 27-year-old was jailed.



Hooper was taken into custody on Monday for breaching his bail conditions.

He had been placed on bail last Friday after being arrested for a public nuisance offence during which he had yelled obscenities from the balcony of a unit in Toowoomba's CBD.

Police arrived to find a drug-affected Hooper brandishing the broken handle of a broom, which he pointed at police while swearing at officers, Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard.

At the watch house, Hooper had admitted he had "f***ed up and lost his head", police prosecutor Nikola Prince told the court.

He had then failed to appear in court on Monday to answer the charge, but after a warrant for his arrest was issued, he was found back at the unit around the corner from the Hume St courthouse.

Having declined the services of a duty lawyer, Hooper represented himself in court on Tuesday and made a bail application, saying he just wanted to get out of custody, get into rehabilitation and return to his boxing career.

However, when refused bail, Hooper had become angry and hurled abuse at two people in the public gallery, prompting Magistrate Robbie Davies to adjourn the court.

Hooper appeared back in court yesterday and was represented by duty solicitor Kyna Morrice who told the court her client would plead guilty to the charges.

Ms Morrice said her client had spent 15 months in jail before being released in July last year but was returned to prison less than one month later.

However, until this, her client had been out of trouble for more than three months since his release the last time, and had been working at a job he could return to.

The public nuisance offence, while serious, was not the most serious of such matters, she submitted.

However, Magistrate Davies noted Hooper had a seven page criminal history which included offences of violence and multiple breaches of bail.

Hooper did not pay fines as he had a SPER debt of $22,649, he said.

"He's a law unto himself," Mr Davies said.

Hooper was sentenced to three months in jail but will be released on parole on February 5 after serving one month.