Ex ruins birthday party, bashes guest for no reason

Mark Williamson leaves court after pleading guilty to assault causing bodily harm and drug driving.

A YOUNG woman's birthday celebrations turned sour when her ex-boyfriend turned up and bashed one of the other guests for no apparent reason.

An Ipswich court heard a mixture of drugs and alcohol was a likely contributor to the assault.

The injured man told police he had only been introduced to Williamson that night when attending the Goodna house party.

Mark George Williamson, 31, a handyman and father-of-two from Goodna, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to assault causing bodily harm at Goodna on Friday, May 15; and driving when drug positive to cannabis and methylamphetamine at Goodna on May 29.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said the victim told police that after being introduced to Williamson that night, Williamson was heard making several sarcastic comments to him.

Sgt Dick said Williamson suddenly punched the man in the left cheekbone, causing him to fall onto some milk crates.

The court heard that when the victim tried to get up, Williamson struck his right jaw with more punches.

In a separate incident, police at an RBT intercepted Williamson driving a black Holden Caprice at Goodna at 9.20am on Friday, May 29.

His saliva tested positive to both cannabis and methylamphetamine.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Williamson pleaded guilty and co-operated with police on some matters.

He said Williamson instructed that he suffered depression and had been taking medication, and a change to that medication leading up to the assault caused erratic behaviour.

"He instructs that his relationship ended and he started to use drugs and started to drink," Mr Fairclough said.

"Effectively he used alcohol and used MDMA at the time of the assault.

"He went back to the doctor and was put back on his previous medication.

"He says his behaviour and health has improved significantly."

Mr Fairclough said Williamson was a self-employed landscaper/handyman with two children.

"He instructs he is not using cannabis or any drug at present," Mr Fairclough said.

Magistrate Rob Turra said Williamson had no history of violence and a suspended jail term that was imposed for previous unrelated matters had just ended prior to the new offences.

"I won't accept that there had been provocation. It was gratuitous violence and there was no reason to assault him. You hit him twice and caused a black eye," Mr Turra said.

"People are reminded of coward punches and that one punch can kill.

"Clearly that (thought) was not present in your mind on that day."

Mr Turra said there had been a change in his medication but on top of that Williamson used alcohol and drugs which inhibited his decision making.

He said Williamson had terrible history for driving offences with three charges of driving when drug-positive going before the court since 2017.

He convicted and sentenced Williamson to a four-month jail term, immediately suspended for one year.

Williamson was fined $600 and his licence was disqualified nine months for driving when drug positive.