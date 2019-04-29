Jam, cream for a good cause

TEA TIME: Sally Hookey from Hinterland Feijoas, Carolyn Neville from Riding for Disabled and Martin Duncan from Country Noosa and Sunshine Coast Foodie are getting ready for the annual Scone Off and High Tea on May 5.

SUNSHINE Coast Riding for the Disabled will host an event fit for a queen this weekend.

Their annual Scone Off and High Tea is happening Sunday, May 5 at 2.30pm to raise fund and awareness for the organisation.

The association and Noosa Foodie Martin Duncan will host the event in the undercover arena at the RDA Centre on Monak Rd, North Arm.

Guests can expect a long table with antique cups and saucers, posies of flowers along the length of the table with a couple of horses watching on.

See and taste an array of scones with jam and cream with businesses from the Mary Valley Country competing against Noosa Country businesses for the bragging rights of best scones.

There will also be a raffle for a garden-themed quilt to be drawn on the day, donated by Sunshine Linus.

Tickets available at www.trybooking.com/book/

event?eid=476945&.