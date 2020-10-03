Jam-packed for a spring recovery in Noosa

A fabulous start to spring.

Our community jam-packed with holiday makers, good vibes, activities and exciting announcements.

Yes, we love our home, and deeply appreciate our frontliners who are ensuring everyone else does as well. How honoured I always am to be on hand when incredible residents are awarded for their sacrifices.

Seeing Else and Joyce, 99 and 94 years respectively, receive acknowledgement for efforts in WWII was deeply appreciated, though not being able to hug them was hard.

So much to share, where to start?

Tewantin hosting the State Softball Championships, unveiling new cricket nets, our teams ‘bringing home the bacon’ – all testimony to our moving beyond COVID.

Our bridge players tested their new tables, more grants flowed in, and I met with many of our new businesses, as well tested a couple of Noosa ‘born’ products.

Many meetings, forums and interviews, and managed to squeeze in being Deputy Speaker for the YMCA QLD Youth parliament.

Did I need to send anyone out of Chamber? Our secret.

For more on the month, head to www.sandybolton.com/. Have you received our annual Connect newsletter yet? If not, please call us on 53193100, or jump on our website. Summarising the year past in 4 pages is never easy, however we managed to, just.

As well included is the Community Survey, which is vitally important for prioritising the work for the coming year, should you honour me again as your Member of parliament of course.

Join us online to ensure your voice is heard or call the office if you do not have access.

Yes, the State Elections are coming up, so don’t forget to order your postal vote if you wish to go ‘boothless’ this time.

Early voting also starts on 19 th October in Noosaville and Pomona.

Either head to the ECQ website or contact our office if you need any assistance.

COVID elections are not easy as we saw in March, and we still don’t know if volunteers will be allowed at the booths.

Keep an eye out for the ‘teal army’ aka TeamNoosa, while I remain focused on outcomes needed before Government enters ‘Caretaker’ mode, including for our residents in the hinterland impacted by an increase in heavy vehicles.

As well, ensuring that as we continue to ‘open up’ more, we have in place the resources needed for managing the influx to our rivers, national parks and recreation areas.

After working with many families and individuals impacted by quarantine requirements for months, attending life celebrations for loved ones who did not get their needed ‘good byes’, has been intensely sad.

To be able to stand there with you all on such a day will remain with me forever.

As COVID restrictions are easing quickly, Facebook is the fastest way to get the information out, so please stay tuned, and to the 1.5 and handwashing as that will not change any time soon so keep it going.

Until next month warm regards, Sandy