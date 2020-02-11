Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Business

James Hardie posts 17% jump in Q3 profit

11th Feb 2020 7:31 PM

James Hardie Industries has posted a 17 per cent jump in adjusted third-quarter profit and lifted its full-year guidance, even though its net result has fallen by a third on higher asbestos and tax-related adjustments.

The Ireland-headquartered firm posted an adjusted net operating profit for the quarter ended December 31 of $US77.4 million ($A115.3 million) - up from $65.9 million a year ago - underpinned by a strong performance in its North American housing business.

However, net operating profit fell by 33 per cent to $US45.6 million when factoring in the increased quarterly hit from asbestos and tax-related expenses, as well as discontinued product lines.

James Hardie's total sales for the third quarter were up 5.0 per cent to $US616.7 million.

The world's largest fibre cement maker also announced full year adjusted net operating profit would now be between $US350 million and $US370 million, raising the lower end of its previous forecast from $US340 million.

James Hardie's ASX-listed shares were worth $32.13 before the company entered a trading halt on Tuesday afternoon, when a "clerical error" resulted in the potential early release of its earnings materials to the overseas aftermarket.

business james hardie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Science world calling for ‘brainy’ captains

        premium_icon Science world calling for ‘brainy’ captains

        News MEET THE CAPTAINS: We are taking you around the Noosa Shire to meet Year 12 leaders as they discuss the challenges ahead.

        ‘Goodness Gracious’, there’s a new business in Cooroy

        premium_icon ‘Goodness Gracious’, there’s a new business in Cooroy

        News Our Facebook just took off. We had over 25,000 engagements on the post.’

        Noosa’s most romantic restaurants revealed

        premium_icon Noosa’s most romantic restaurants revealed

        Food & Entertainment With Valentine’s Day coming up we can reveal which two Noosa restaurants have the...

        Bra-king bad: Jailhouse drug smuggle puts grandad in the bin

        premium_icon Bra-king bad: Jailhouse drug smuggle puts grandad in the bin

        Crime Woman hides 60 pills in bra as she visits boyfriend in prison