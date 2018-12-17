Jamison striking top study chord for creative pathway

OP OPPORTUNITY: Noosa District High graduate Jamison Kehl is ready to make fresh and orginal music at the USC

OP OPPORTUNITY: Noosa District High graduate Jamison Kehl is ready to make fresh and orginal music at the USC Contributed

THERE was no nervous wait for aspiring Noosa singer and songwriter Jamison Kehl ahead of the release of OP scores last Saturday.

The Noosa District State High School student found out in the final week of Year 12 in mid-November that she had a place in USC's Bachelor of Creative Industries, majoring in music.

Jamison is one of more than 750 school leavers from 105 different Queensland schools who opted to apply for early and guaranteed offers to USC degrees this year before receiving their Year 12 results and Overall Position scores which determine university entry.

The popularity of the scheme is growing, with an increase of almost 40 per cent in applicants from 2017 and a 24 per cent jump in the number of participating schools in the past two years.

Jamison, who is enjoying a holiday in Canada over the Christmas break, said it was a relief not to have to deal with the stress of waiting for results and university offers.

"It allows me to focus on the other super-exciting aspects of uni life.

It creates a sense of closure knowing that I am definitely going to my desired university next year and gives me more time to prepare for the transition and get excited,” she said.

The 17-year-old whose debut single Limerence was recognised in the 2018 Queensland Music Awards, said she applied for the early offer after discovering USC's music major, introduced this year, catered for what she wanted to accomplish musically.

"I have known for a few years now that I wanted to pursue a career in music, but I was stumped about whether to continue studying after high school,” Jamison said.

She wants a career creating and performing her own songs.

"USC introducing a new music major is such a win-win. The campus is close to home and the program is so broad in learning opportunities about the entire music industry,” she said.

"I have not committed myself fully to one genre of music - I find joy in performing all of them and trying new things so I'm not ready to put all of my eggs in one basket.”

As well as a stint as an official USC vlogger this year, she gained a scholarship with USC Director for Vocal Arts Suzanne Kompass, who trained and mentored her for the lead role in her school's production of Mary Poppins.

Applications are still open to study at USC next year. For details go to www.usc.edu.au.