Jan was just so caring for her nursing centre residents

A NOOSA nursing home is deeply feeling the loss of one of its most dedicated carers.

And none are mourning the passing of personal care assistant Jan Brogden more than her good fried Kathy Profke.

“I first met Jan when I came to live in Noosa in 1984 with my first baby son Justin and my husband Greg,” Kathy said.

“My husband’s family had just purchased the Noosa Nursing Centre and Jan’s husband Les was working at the centre.

“Les introduced me to Jan and we became firm friends.

Kathy said Jan then started what would be a 30-year mission to care for hostel residents there.

“She was respected and admired by all for her dedication to those under here care,” Kathy said.

“She worked closely with the other medical professionals to ensure all duty of care was given to the residents.

“She always ensured that at the end of their days no resident was left to pass away alone.”

Kathy said the Profkes and the Brogdens became very close and have shared many wonderful life experiences over the years like card games, several overseas trips and dinners savouring Jan’s cooking and loving her desserts even more.

“Jan fought a valiant battle with cancer since being diagnosed with cancer in February, 2018,” Kathy said.

“She did get to have a short remission period when she was able to enjoy some much-valued time with her family – Les, her daughters Jaren and Debbie and four grandsons.”

Kathy said the cancer returned when everyone least expected it and this time it was even too much for Jan’s fighting spirit.

“Jan was a wonderful, warm person. I will miss her terribly but I do know how she was suffering greatly in the end and needed to let it go,” she said.

“So my friend, fly high and free of pain, you have earned your wings.”