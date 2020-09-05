Jane Fonda reveals big celeb sex regret

Jane Fonda has revealed she massively regrets rejecting the advances of singer Marvin Gaye in an interview peppered with sex confessions.

The 82-year-old actress claimed Gaye, who died in 1984, was so fond of her that he had a picture of her on his fridge.

Gaye died at the age of 44 after his father shot him.

A reporter from the New York Times initially asked the Oscar winner if she still regretted not having sex with communist figure Che Guevara, after it was claimed in the 2011 book Jane Fonda that she wanted to, to which she responded, "No, I don't think about him."

"Who I do think about, and what is a great regret is Marvin Gaye," Fonda added.

"He wanted to and I didn't. I was married to Tom (Hayden). I was meeting a lot of performers to try to do concerts for Tom and the woman who was helping me do that introduced me to Marvin Gaye."

Fonda was married to Tom Hayden from 1973 to 1990. They share 47-year-old son Troy Garity.

The reporter then asked if the Motown singer used his famous song title Sexual Healing as a pick-up line when he tried to pursue Fonda.

"I needed some but he didn't say that, no," the Golden Globes winner revealed.

Fonda added: "But then I read, apparently he had my picture on his refrigerator. I didn't find that out until later after he was dead."

The Book Club actress also seemingly had regrets about having a sexual encounter with her co-star Marlon Brando in the 1966 film The Chase.

Fonda called the experience "disappointing" before adding that she still thought of Brando as a "great actor."

