Jane wins recognition for serving up our lively past

BRINGING Noosa's past back to life has helped council heritage coordinator Jane Harding be recognised with an outstanding achievement award from Museum and Galleries Queensland.

Mayor Tony Wellington said Ms Harding developed the concept for Noosa Council's recent Remembering Peace Flotilla, a re-enactment of the Armistice Day event of 100 years ago.

"She also co-authored Council's award-winning book Noosa Remembers: a history of the World War I memorials of Noosa Shire.”

Cr Wellington said the Ms Harding is a passionate champion of local heritage, continually working to document and preserve our local history.

"She has also developed excellent working relationships with many local community groups and individuals.

"Understanding our local heritage is a useful factor in developing social capital and furthering community wellbeing. All of Jane's work helps raise awareness of our local history and it is deservedly recognised with this award," the Mayor said.

Galleries Queensland executive director Rebekah Butler said: "Being recognised as a finalist in this category is great testimony to Jane's ongoing strive towards excellence, her personality and skills.

"She works tirelessly to increase and share the knowledge and understanding of local heritage throughout the Noosa Shire.

"She is instrumental in ensuring that this young community's history is appreciated and captured for future generations,” Ms Butler said.

Ms Harding, who has been with the council for 14 years, was also named a finalist in the 'Individuals: Paid Staff' category of the 2018 Gallery and Museum Achievement Awards.

As council heritage coordinator, she is responsible for coordinating all heritage activities and projects, including management of the Noosa Heritage Library and Picture Noosa collection and overseeing the heritage levy.