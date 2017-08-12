Janet's the Walk For Women's Cancers poster girl

EUMUNDI'S Janet Kake has been diagnosed with breast cancer not once, but three times.

The 53-year-old was first diagnosed with cancer 20 years ago, with her most recent re-occurrence just three years ago.

"The first time I was diagnosed, I only went to see the doctor because I had a pain under my arm - luckily, he was very experienced and sent me for a mammogram straight away,” Ms Kake said.

"My most recent diagnosis came only two weeks after I had told my parents I had decided to have a double mastectomy - it was while I was going through that process that I was told I had cancer again.”

Despite taxing treatment and surgeries - Ms Kake had five cancer surgeries within one year alone - she sees her cancer experience as a gift.

"Every time I had breast cancer I learnt more about myself and prioritised what was truly important, such as spending time with my children,” she said.

In honour of her resilience, positivity and passion for raising awareness, Ms Kake has been named Face of the 2017 Sunshine Coast Walk For Women's Cancers.

Walk For Women's Cancers, being held on the Sunshine Coast at Alexandra Headland on September 2, is a fun-filled walk that sees locals come together, dressed in pink, to fundraise for Cancer Council Queensland.

"I had a great network of friends and family which made all the difference; the reason I like to fundraise and spread the word about Cancer Council's work is because I know not everyone is as lucky to have that strong support base,” Ms Kake said.

"If by sharing my story someone is more vigilant and learns to listen to their body, it will be worth it, as early diagnosis gives a better chance of survival.

"My message to people is to take the fear out of the disease, by informing yourself and getting checked.”

Ms Kake said through being open about her cancer experience and her double mastectomy, she hoped to reduce other women's worries.

To register for the walk, go to the website cancerqld.org.au/walkfor womenscancers or phone 1300656585.

Locals can register individually or as a team, and walk either 3km (adult $25) or 6km ($30).

Those who register online before August 11 will go in the draw to win a holiday.