Eurydice Dixon was killed in Melbourne.
Crime

Man pleads guilty to rape and murder of Eurydice Dixon

8th Nov 2018 2:18 PM

A MAN has pleaded guilty to the rape and murder of Melbourne comedian Eurydice Dixon whose body was found in a suburban park in June, sparking a national outcry over women's safety.

Jaymes Todd, 19, pleaded guilty to murder, rape, attempted rape and sexual assault in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Ms Dixon, 22, was found on the Princes Park field at Carlton North by a passer- by about 3am on June 13.

Todd handed himself in to police later the same day.

Jaymes Todd being escorted by police into the Melbourne Magistrate Court earlier this year. Picture: David Crosling/AAP
Jaymes Todd being escorted by police into the Melbourne Magistrate Court earlier this year. Picture: David Crosling/AAP

- With AAP

court editors picks eurydice dixon general-seniors-news murder rape

