A Sydney driver has shared their fury about having their Jeep break down in someone's driveway - only to have their car keyed with an offensive four letter word.

Photos shared to Facebook show how the driver had let a note inside their car informing that the Jeep had "broke down" in the Sydney suburb of Coogee, Yahoo reports.

But in response, someone had allegedly decided to key the car with a rude word, causing the driver to write another note back.

Addressed "to whoever has gone to the bother to key 'c**t' on to this Jeep", the driver wrote that they "hope you work through whatever issues you clearly have.

"This jeep was clearly not left here by chance and I hope if you ever find yourself in a similar predicament you that you are treated better," the letter said.

The note ended by wishing whoever had keyed the Jeep "all the best" and saying that in these "hard enough times" it was worrying to see people "causing more unnecessary stress".

The jeep had broken down outside someone's driveway.

'SNOBBY' NOTE LEFT ON CAR DIVIDES

It's not the first time a driver parking in the wrong place has sparked an unexpectedly harsh response.

Back in September, a Perth resident's note blasting a driver for parking on a verge went viral after it compared it to the actions of someone who lived in a cheaper suburb.

The message read: "This is not Balga park in the street. Not on the lawn don't park here again."

Balga is a suburb in Perth's north where houses have a median price of $298,250.

According to Perth radio show 6PR Breakfast, which posted the note on their Facebook page. the note was left on a car in the up-market Perth western suburb of Claremont, where houses carry a median price of $1.44 million.

The note has sparked a fierce debate after being shared on social media, with some labelling the note justified, while others said it was "arrogance personified".

Originally published as Jeep driver's furious note after vulgar act