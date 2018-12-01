‘Ridiculous’: Australia reacts to farce

That was the biggest fight in Australian boxing? Really?

After months of build-up and silly storylines - and a mind-numbingly long undercard that pushed the main event back until almost midnight - Jeff Horn monstered Anthony Mundine in 96 seconds in their fight in Brisbane.

Mundine said he was a "caged lion" after grabbing Horn by the throat during a tense face-off, but as soon as the bell rang he turned into a timid house cat.

It was an anticlimax on a night that had fans frustrated as every fight on the undercard - bar a fourth-round stoppage of Horn's younger brother Ben - went the distance.

The delay saw the singing of the national anthem scrapped to save time and to ensure the event didn't breach Suncorp Stadium's curfew.

READ: Horn savagely sends Mundine into retirement

In the end it mattered little as Horn needed less than two minutes to dismantle The Man and bring end to his illustrious career.

Viewers were left stunned after another night of Aussie boxing that failed to deliver.

We exit the Mundine era with yet another underwhelming (understatement) fight. It’s what his career has consistently delivered #hornvmundine — Simon McLoughlin (@simmomac) November 30, 2018

After Green/Jones Jr, Green/Briggs and Mundine/Horn within the space of 10 years, you'd have to be a very optimistic sort of casual fan to buy a pay-per-view in Australia. — Alex McClintock (@axmcc) November 30, 2018

Worst version of what that could’ve been... awful seeing a fighter out cold like that, especially at the end. Kudos to @jeffhornboxer, can’t wait to see more of him at 154/160, and thanks to @Anthony_Mundine for making a generation of fight fans like myself #HornMundine — Corbin Middlemas (@CorbinMiddlemas) November 30, 2018

Wow. That was ridiculous. Well done #Jeffhorn - a win is a win. I respect the way you handle yourself so much. I haven’t always agreed with @mundine’s comments but he has been a phenomenal athlete. I hope he’s able to retire peacefully. #offtobed #cantbelieveistayedupforthis — Johanna Griggs (@JohGriggs7) November 30, 2018

That was much ado about nothing. Long time to wait for a 96-second knockout. Two things - 1. Horn looked great, although it is hard to know how good given Mundine didn’t put up much of a fight, 2. Mundine has been a legend of the sport. A bloody champion pic.twitter.com/H4GVo5jJ3c — Brent Read (@brentread_7) November 30, 2018

Well, in the end a recent world champion bashed up on a 43 yo has been. Excellent result for Horn. Sad end to a big career from Mundine #hornmundine — Quentin Hull (@QuentinHull) November 30, 2018

Just watched an entire replay of the Horn-Mundine fight while I ordered a beer at the bar. #96seconds — Greg Davis (@GregDavis_cmail) November 30, 2018

Mundine must have slipped on some onions from Bunnings snags 😂 — Mitch oates (@MitchOates) November 30, 2018

MUNDINE GIVEN A NICE SEND-OFF

After the fight Mundine was asked if the knockout would be the last time he'd step into the boxing ring.

"It is, man. Jeff was too strong. He just caught me with that good shot. It was meant to be, bro," he said.

"I want to take my hat off to Jeff. All the smack talk, all the shit I talked, I built the fight, you know what I mean? It's the entertainment business. But I'm all right. I'm all good.

"I just want to be remembered as somebody that's real, somebody that speaks the truth. Whether you like me or don't like me, you were interested. My time's up."

Mundine has long been a divisive figure in the national landscape, but despite the copious amounts of backlash he receives. It's hard to deny his achievements throughout his sporting career.

In what could well be his last post fight press conference, Mundine was as classy as ever as he praised his opponent.

"It couldn't have went to a better guy, a better dude than Jeff," Mundine said.

"It couldn't have went to a better guy and God willing hopefully this guy can go on and do good things."

Congrats on an amazing career brother @Anthony_Mundine you achieved great things and created a lot of joy and entertainment for millions ❤️ — Quade Cooper (@QuadeCooper) November 30, 2018

Anthony Mundine is one of my favourite athletes. He was unashamedly a showman but beneath it all a genuine and courageous man. Will b missed — Ben Horne (@BenHorne8) November 30, 2018

That was much ado about nothing. Long time to wait for a 96-second knockout. Two things - 1. Horn looked great, although it is hard to know how good given Mundine didn’t put up much of a fight, 2. Mundine has been a legend of the sport. A bloody champion pic.twitter.com/H4GVo5jJ3c — Brent Read (@brentread_7) November 30, 2018

HORN WORK DIDN'T GO TO WASTE

Horn took no chances with his conditioning in camp and steeled his body to be ready for 12 rounds if that's what it was going to take to beat Mundine.

Obviously it didn't come to that, but the Queenslander said he was still happy he put the hours in because even though the fight lasted less than two minutes, it was reflective of his reward for effort.

"I was (surprised by how quick the fight ended) but that's boxing I guess," Horn said. "You train hard, I trained for the 12 rounds ... it shows if you put in the hard work, it's the same with everyday life, if you put in the hard work you get the results.

"I was surprised to get it as quickly as I did but that's boxing. Anything can happen."

Horn lashed out at Mundine this week for suggesting he'd been given an easy ride in life but there was no ill will in the aftermath of their clash. Just as Mundine was full of praise for his opponent, so too was Horn quick to pay his respects to a man who's been involved in professional sport - across two codes - for 25 years.

"I've got nothing but respect for Choc and he's done amazing things in the sport and I definitely won't be able to catch up to what he's done, that's for sure," Horn said. "He's been a supreme athlete."