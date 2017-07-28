Jennifer Falling in Love Again for Noosa audience

APPARENTLY the television soap opera Shortland Street is the New Zealand equivalent of Neighbours, which makes actress Jennifer Ward-Lealand just like our Kylie Minogue.

But tonight it will be 1940s film siren Marlene Dietrich that the New Zealand actress is channelling in her exclusive Noosa alive! performance of Falling in Love Again at The J from 8pm.

Falling in Love Again was devised in collaboration with musical director Grant Winterburn and features Jennifer singing highlights from Miss Dietrich's films, concerts and recordings.

It's a taste of 1940s glamour - from the songs to the outfits.

"There's something about the iconic nature of Marlene Dietrich that we just don't see that much of these days,” Jennifer said.

"She just stood there and brought people to her.

"It's a powerful thing to perform as an actor.”

This is her first visit to Noosa, and Jennifer said she was looking forward to performing for us and planned to find time to explore our beautiful region while she's here for the festival.

Other Noosa alive! events being held today include the Miss Hummingbird Lunch at the Rococo Beach Club Marquee from noon, a Heritage Walk through Cooran from 1pm, Salsa by the Sea at the Rococo Beach Club Marquee from 5pm and God of Carnage at the Noosa Arts Theatre from 8pm.