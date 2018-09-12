Garner embarrassed at her movie screening

Jennifer Garner looks embarrassed as she joins a public audience for a screening of her movie Peppermint. Picture: Instagram

Jennifer Garner looks embarrassed as she joins a public audience for a screening of her movie Peppermint. Picture: Instagram

JENNIFER Garner seemed to be embarrassed about going out to watch her own movie.

Garner documented her time at a Los Angeles movie theatre, where she attended a showing of her new film Peppermint as a regular viewer. But she hardly enjoyed herself - she admitted she was worried the audience would "hate the movie" and think she was "obsessed" with herself.

"I've never done this before and now I know why," Garner said in a video posted on Instagram. "Hi. I'm in a movie theatre and I have a movie out and I have to be here with my fans."

"I'm afraid people are gonna hate the movie and take pity on me, see me and think I'm just obsessed with myself. Nonetheless, I have tickets," she added before hiding her face in her sweatshirt.

The actor walked through the theatre with embarrassment and whispered, "Is it over?" before running into a dark corner. Despite her worries, a fan approached Garner and said Peppermint was "amazing".

In the caption, Garner said the experience made her realise she was a "chicken".

"The studio encouraged me to go to the theatre and see #PEPPERMINTmovie with an audience - maybe they thought I would conduct exit polls? But I learned something about myself on this experiment - I am a chicken," the star said.

"Thank you to everyone who spent their weekend and their hard-earned money with #RileyNorth and me. If you go this week - you never know - I may be lurking behind a curtain at a theatre near you."

In Peppermint, Garner plays Riley North, a mother-turned-assassin seeking justice after a drug cartel killed her husband and daughter. Even though the movie is out in the US, we'll have to wait until November 15 for the film to hit cinemas in Australia.

Jennifer Garner at the Peppermint premiere. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

This article was originally published on Fox News and is reproduced with permission.