Jennifer Lawrence’s secret life online

JENNIFER Lawrence has admitted that she's opened accounts on social media, but only to appear as a "voyeur."

The Mother star told InStyle that she has an online profile, despite saying in 2014 that she will never get a Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

"I'm on it. But I'm a voyeur: I watch, I don't speak," Lawrence said. "There is always so much backlash. So many people are listening and paying attention, and they have so many opinions about absolutely everything."

J-Law is an Instagram lurker. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The 28-year-old actress said she doesn't want to put herself out there for others to see "for no reason."

"Unless I'm promoting something or something really burns my onions, you won't hear from me," Lawrence told the magazine.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1 in 2014, Lawrence opened up about the overwhelming feeling of being on social media and how the internet has "scorned" her.

"I will never get Twitter," she said at the time. "I'm not very good on the phone or technology. I cannot really keep up with emails so the idea of Twitter is so unthinkable to me."

"If you ever see a Facebook, Instagram or Twitter that says it's me, it most certainly is not … I had [the answer to that question] locked and loaded … Because the internet has scorned me so much," Lawrence added.

She once swore she’d never get social media. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

But speaking about it this week, Lawrence revealed that she's learned "to get a little more control" of herself as she gets older.

"Like, I'm aware that I have a tendency to say whatever pops into my mind. So when I go out, I try to be my own personal trainer and tell myself, 'Don't say it,'" she said.

This story originally appeared in Fox News and is republished here with permission.