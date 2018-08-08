Jessica Falkholt’s ‘big break’ to hit cinemas

THE final film work for Jessica Falkholt, the Australian actor who died after a Boxing Day car accident that also killed her sister and parents, will be released to cinemas 10 months after her tragic death.

The former Home And Away star plays the titular role in Harmony, the first chapter in The Five Frequencies Saga, to be released in cinemas on October 4.

In a statement announcing the film's release this week, the film makers expressed their wish that Harmony carry on Falkholt's legacy - a wish that is supported by the members of her extended family.

The movie poster for Harmony.

"All involved with this film have been utterly devastated by the passing of its lead actor Jessica Falkholt, who plays Harmony, in the Boxing Day crash last year. Her large extended family are immensely supportive of this film and see it as her enduring legacy, so wish it to have as wide a release as possible around Australia and the world. They have written a dedication at the end of the film and we are working with them to set up a Falkholt Foundation," the statement says.

Falkholt plays Harmony, a "super-empath" born with the ability to absorb other people's fear who must learn to control her powers and use them to help herself.

Falkholt, 29, died in hospital on January 17 this year following a horrific Boxing Day crash that killed three members of her family.

Harmony is Falkholt’s final on-screen role. Picture: YouTube

She was pulled from the wreckage of the crash near Ulladulla with her sister Annabelle, 21, who died in hospital three days later. Their parents, Lars, 69, and Vivian, 61, were killed at the scene.

Falkholt's life support was switched off on 11 January after several operations, but she remained in a critical condition for five days until her death.

The driver of the 4WD that slammed into the family's car, serial traffic offender Craig Whitall, also died in the crash.

Jessica Falkholt and sister Annabelle (right), who also died in the Boxing Day crash.

Falkholt had her first breaks on TV with bit parts in the Nine Network dramas Tricky Business and Underbelly: Badness.

Following her graduation from acting school, she scored a role on Home And Away as Hope Morrison for 16 episodes in 2016. But it was Harmony that was to be her 'big break' - her first starring role in a feature film. Sadly, it will instead serve as her final screen appearance.

Jessica Falkholt's funeral at St Mary's church in Concord. Picture: James Croucher

