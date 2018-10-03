Homophobic letters found in Sydney mailboxes

SYDNEYSIDERS have received a homophobic letter from someone claiming to be "Jesus" in one of Australia's most proud suburbs this week.

The ominous note blames gay Australians for things such as the current drought experienced and last month's bad weather.

"The recent hailstorm was your warning to turn from wickedness. Plead with your government, reverse your shameful marriage laws" the letter reads.

Found less than 100 metres from Oxford St, the hub of Sydney's gay night-life and host to the annual Mardi Gras parade, the note takes serious issue with last year's "Yes" vote to same-sex marriage.

The author claimed the change of Prime Minister was their doing and that Malcolm Turnbull was "wicked." It too issues a warning to Lord Mayor Clover Moore.

"Tell your mayor to humbler (sic) herself, lest I unleash my fury on her, for inciting such wickedness."

Local resident Nick Smith shared a photo to Twitter this morning after the letter was placed in his mailbox in an envelope addressed to the "resident".

Got some post from Jesus and he seems PISSED. pic.twitter.com/6gNeecz0MQ — Nick Smith (@smithni) October 2, 2018

The shocking letter not only condemns same-sex marriage but also serves up hefty threats to our city.

"Ban remarriage and unjustified divorce, or I will bring hail in a violent form of destruction and death and delight to brake your pride" it said.

Mr Smith, who shared the photo of the letter, told Junkee he was able to laugh off the message penned by a "clearly unhinged" person but noted his concern of the dark message behind the ink.

"It was a not great reminder of the postal survey last year and the sort of views which were aerated at the time" he said.

"Sydney,

Do you know why I have dried up your state? You chose the curse last year when your nation collectively decided to vote "YES" to that which I abhor. I have judged and removed that wicked Prime Minister, who gave you the evil desires of your heart, as I said I would through my servant, when writing to your City Council last year. Tell your mayor to humble herself, lest I unleash my fury on her, for inciting such wickedness.

"I have a cup of judgment prepared for your city. The recent hailstorm was your warning to turn from wickedness. Plead with your government, reverse your shameful marriage laws glorifying sodomy and adultery, ban fornication, pornography and prostitution, stop killing your unborn children. Ban remarriage and unjustified divorce, or I will bring hail in a violent form of destruction and death and delight to brake your pride. Ask your sister Hobart, what I did to her in May, for rejecting my words. I Yeshua/Jesus Christ am Eternal life. I bring life and blessing to those who walk upright and curses and death, to those who hate me. Choose who you will serve, but know that I have told you, through my servant.

-Jesus, The Messiah."