Menu
Login
The plane appears to have crashed into the Perth terminal of airline Cobham. Picture: Channel 7.
The plane appears to have crashed into the Perth terminal of airline Cobham. Picture: Channel 7.
Business

Jet crashes into Perth Airport terminal

by Benedict Brook
31st Jul 2019 1:24 PM

A PLANE carrying at least 60 passengers has crashed on the tarmac at Perth Airport.

The aircraft, operated by Cobham Aviation, impacted an airport building while taxiing, Perth Airport has said.

The incident occurred at 2.20pm Perth time (4.20pm AEST) yesterday.

Cobham Aviation operates services for Qantas as well as for resources companies to mining towns.

The aircraft is thought to be an Avro regional jet, an updated version of the British Aerospace 146 that first flew in 1981.

"Emergency services are onsite, however there are no injuries to passengers or crew," said Perth Airport in a statement.

"This incident has not impacted any other operations or services at Perth Airport".

The West Australian has reported that passengers said the brakes on the jet failed as it was approaching the terminal and it rolled and crashed into a lighting structure.

They said it was a "massive jolt" and were told not to take photos or videos as they left the plane.

An image from Channel 7 showed a Cobham twin engined jet with its nose embedded into a building, thought to be the airline's terminal building. Smashed doors and windows can be seen.

The Cobham terminal, that services the regional flights, was reportedly been evacuated.

News.com.au has contacted Cobham for comment.

Cobham Aviation operates services to mining towns and runs some Qantas branded services.
Cobham Aviation operates services to mining towns and runs some Qantas branded services.

More Stories

airlines perth airport terminal plane crash

Top Stories

    Grandparents celebrated at school event

    Grandparents celebrated at school event

    News Near or far, grandparents hold at St Thomas More hold a special place in children's heart

    Why play around with ratepayer funding?

    Why play around with ratepayer funding?

    News Noosa Council plans for $4.6million adventure playground

    Noosa travel agency take out top spot for favourite in QLD

    Noosa travel agency take out top spot for favourite in QLD

    News Noosa Cruise and Travel win people's choice

    Five things to do this week

    Five things to do this week

    News Looking for something to do in Noosa? Here are five ideas